WINCHESTER — The holidays come into focus in Winchester each year when a Christmas tree is lit on the Loudoun Street Mall.
On Tuesday morning, a 40-foot-tall Norway spruce chosen to do the honors was lowered from a crane into place. A parade and tree-lighting ceremony are set for Nov. 28, injecting some holiday spirit into Old Town.
The installation of the Old Town Holiday Tree "marks the beginning of the holiday season," said Alex Flanigan, Main Street Program manager for the city, as well as the return of Winchester's traditional holiday programs after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spruce, donated by Sally Hovermale Megeath of Winchester along with her son and daughter-in-law, John and Laurie Hovermale, carries the message of the holiday season's advent, but it also has its own tale to tell. "The tree started out in 1991 as a sapling, a little stick," she said. "We named it Alex after a friend who was having some growing pains. The tree flourished and so did our friend Alex."
The tree was not imported from a faraway farm but grown in Megeath's side yard on Walker Street. A longtime educator, Megeath handed out at least 600 saplings to students and staff at Middletown Elementary School 31 years ago in celebration of Earth Day. One of the saplings she took home and planted.
More than three decades later, the towering tree will be a focal point of the city's holiday festivities.
On Tuesday morning, a crane helped lift the tree onto a flatbed truck after it was cut down. The tree then received a police escort downtown in a procession of utility vehicles.
"This is a tree with a much wider girth. It's a big, beautiful tree, may I add," Megeath said.
The spruce stood devoid of lights, brushing up against the vintage Merchants National Bank clock, as workers stabilized its frame on a raw morning that saw the season's first snow flurries.
Alex, the individual for whom the tree was named, lived on the Loudoun Street Mall for last two years of his life. He passed away in May from colon cancer. For Megeath, the tree is symbolic.
"Both the tree and Alex persevered. This is a very special tree. We are delighted to donate it and have it here on the walking mall for all to enjoy," she said.
Of the many species favored by holiday revelers, the Norway spruce adds a classical touch. Branchlets hang downward. These trees have the largest cones of any spruce, and they are fast-growing. Throughout Central Europe, this species of spruce is often used by homeowners to create windbreaks on their properties.
Last year's tree was a 25-foot-tall blue spruce.
The tree installation was accomplished with assistance from local businesses. "Everyone worked together one crisp autumn morning to make this happen," Flanigan said.
The Holiday Parade, which is put on by the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department, will be held at 7 p.m. Nov 28 in Old Town. It will include Santa Claus, who will occupy the parade's last unit. The tree-lighting ceremony will follow on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Other festivities include Windependent Weekend on Nov. 25-27 after Thanksgiving, when residents are encouraged to patronize local merchants for their holiday shopping.
