WINCHESTER — They're finally letting her out of the basement.
Rebecca A. "Becky" Ebert, who has been Handley Regional Library's lead archivist from the first day there was an archive, has decided to retire. Her final day will be June 28.
The Winchester native and Handley High School graduate said becoming an archivist was somewhat of an accident. She went to Radford College (now university) and studied to become a teacher.
"I graduated with a degree in early childhood education and spent one disastrous year teaching [third grade]," Ebert said this week. "I realized that was not my career goal after all."
She started looking for another job, especially one where she could apply her love of history and genealogy.
"It all started when I was 5," Ebert said, remembering the specific moment she became a history buff. "My grandmother made a cherry pie for George Washington's birthday. ... We put a candle on it and we all sang 'Happy Birthday,' but I was confused why George wasn't there to join us. That was my first introduction to historic figures."
As a high school student considering what to major in at college, "I didn't know archives was even a career," Ebert said. "In the '70s, what could girls do? You could be a librarian, a teacher, a secretary, maybe wives and mothers, but there wasn't a real range of things beyond that."
With such limited options, Ebert decided to become a teacher. When that career path came to an abrupt end, she once again anticipated limited job choices but was pleasantly surprised to learn the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society was looking for someone to organize its massive trove of documents, books, photographs and other materials.
"That looked very appealing," she said.
Ebert got the job but realized there was a lot she didn't know about establishing an archive. Fortunately, she received valuable advice from a retired librarian, Margaret Hopkins, who was a volunteer with the Historical Society. Ebert and Hopkins also visited established archives in the four-state area to get advice on how to create a depository of historic materials.
Meanwhile, former Handley Regional Library Director Richard Miller, another person with a passion for history and genealogy, had heard about the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society creating an archive and thought it was time the library did the same. Miller suggested the two organizations work together toward a common goal.
"The library had funds to create an archive," Ebert said, thanks to a gift that had been left to it by Winchester resident Louis Baker when he died in the late 1950s. "There were a lot of museum artifacts housed here, rare books, some manuscripts."
Credit for giving those artifacts a home at the library, Ebert said, goes to C. Vernon Eddy, a history lover who was Handley's first librarian and oversaw the facility from 1913 to 1960. He also served on the Historical Society's board of directors.
Ebert said Eddy kept artifacts in two locked rooms on Handley Regional Library's third floor, and he was very selective about who could peruse the priceless materials.
"Nobody was allowed in unless Mr. Eddy gave specific approval. Never children, never teenagers — you probably had to be 30 at least," Ebert said with a chuckle.
In 1979, when Handley Regional Library built an expansion, there was finally enough room for a public archive that would combine the library's artifacts with the Historical Society's materials. The immediate concern was figuring out how to pay for the opening and operation of an archive, but then someone remembered that Baker's money had been gathering interest in a bank account for more than 20 years.
The first task was to catalog all of the Historical Society's materials — which at that time were being stored in the attic of its headquarters at Abrams Delight — and merge them with the items tucked away on the library's third floor.
"We created an archives committee, which was three members of the library board and three members of the Historical Society board, and Mr. Miller and myself," Ebert said. "We met on a quarterly basis and came up with policies. ... The joint archives committee continues today in a very active and important role, helping us manage funds, helping us manage decisions, permissions to publish, that sort of thing. It's a great partnership and it has been wonderful for the community."
The new archive of library and Historical Society materials, which was the first public-private archive in the state to be housed in a public library, opened on June 30, 1979, in the basement of Handley Regional Library in downtown Winchester. However, it wasn't given its formal name until 2002 when it was designated The Stewart Bell Jr. Archives, a tribute to the man who Ebert refers to as "Mr. Winchester."
"Mr. Bell was the mayor for many, many years (1972-1980)," Ebert said. "He was instrumental in getting City Council to provide funding for the addition to the library, and he was so proud of everything we accomplished."
Ebert was put in charge of the merged archive collection and at first was paid through a federal grant obtained by the Historical Society. After the grant expired in 1980, members of the Historical Society put up their own money to continue paying Ebert for another year. When those donations dried up, the library agreed to pick up the tab for an archivist and Ebert became a full-time Handley Regional Library employee in October 1981.
"I guess they thought I was trainable," Ebert said, explaining that at that time, she did not hold a library-related degree. "There was a group called the Mid-Atlantic Archives Association ... that offered conferences twice a year with outstanding workshops where you get to meet fellow archivists and find out how they did things, and you get to visit other archives and see how they've done things."
Ebert took in all the information she could and used it to constantly improve Handley's new archive, which included a reading room for members of the public and a locked storage area to safeguard the collection's assets.
"At the very beginning, we did not have a card catalog. It was upstairs," Ebert said, referring to the index cards formerly used by libraries to keep track of titles and items. "So if you came down [to the archive] and wanted to work on XYZ, we would send you back upstairs to look at the catalog, then come down with the call numbers so we would know what books to get you. So one of our first projects was to recreate a card catalog [specifically for the archive]."
A few years and a new card catalog later, Ebert realized Handley Regional Library was where she wanted to spend the rest of her career. Problem was, she didn't have a library-related degree. That's when she learned the University of Maryland had launched a new master's degree program referred to as HLS (History and Library Science), and she happily enrolled.
"I worked on my master's from '83 to '86," Ebert said.
By the late 1980s, Handley's archive had extended its hours and was running like a well-oiled machine thanks to the work of Ebert and a host of staff and library volunteers. Some of those volunteers, she said, were the Winchester native's former teachers, including Mike Foreman.
"Early on, I was like, 'Would you guys mind if I called you by your first name?'" Ebert recalled. "It was a little bit easier to tell Mike how to do some things than it was to tell Mr. Foreman."
As the archives grew and improved, Ebert realized it contained very little historical information about the local African American community. She made it her mission to change that.
"If we don't have everyone's history, we don't have our history," Ebert said.
When she first organized the archive, Ebert said the only record she had of local African Americans was two photos, one of which showed a Black man who had been hung, the other of which showed a woman who fried 200 chickens in one day for a special picnic.
"That was a pretty limited story of our African American community," Ebert said.
Fortunately, former Handley High School teacher Melvin Rhodes helped the Friends of Handley Regional Library, a volunteer organization dedicated to supporting and promoting the library, obtain a grant to help fund research into the African Americans who helped shape the Winchester area. That led to an ongoing partnership with the Douglas Alumni Association — former students of the all-Black Douglas School that operated in Winchester during the first half of the 20th century — and an annual display at the archives celebrating February as Black History Month. The displays were populated by artifacts that members of the Douglas Alumni Association gathered from family and friends, as well as papers, articles, photos and other items that were donated to the archive by former Douglas student Ellsworth Turner.
"The Ellsworth Turner collection was our first African American history collection," Ebert said. "It was very exciting to have that as a start."
Ebert also became a member of Winchester's Black History Task Force, a coalition of local residents who have spent the past decade delivering long-overdue recognitions to the area's most prominent African Americans of the 19th and 20th centuries. Thanks to the group's work, the community finally knows the stories of baseball legend Spottswood Poles, slave-turned-entrepreneur Robert Orrick, scientific researcher Dr. Madison S. Briscoe, U.S. Army Women’s Army Corps member Annie Turner and the Brown family, which produced six doctors during a time of significant oppression in the late 1800s.
"And now, we need the story of our Hispanic community, our Latino community," Ebert said. "We've had a Latino influence for many years [in the Winchester area] but we have very little in the archives. ... We haven't yet made the connections but that's an ongoing goal."
Ebert probably won't be the one making those connections, though. That's because the only person to ever run The Stewart Bell Jr. Archives is leaving Handley Regional Library at the end of the month to sail off into retirement.
Fortunately, the archive is being left in good hands. Lorna Loring, who joined the library staff as a volunteer in 2014, was named head archives librarian in January, at which time Ebert stepped back to a part-time role and began acclimating Loring to her new job duties.
"She's got her library science degree, she's got history degrees, she's a certified archivist, goes to workshops and has a lot of knowledge," Ebert said about her successor.
"It's exciting," Loring said. "There are a lot of things we can do moving forward."
After six months of helping Loring acclimate to her new role, Ebert's final day with the library will be June 28. Her coworkers aren't going to let her walk out the door quietly, though. They're inviting the entire community to join them at a reception honoring Ebert from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 28 in Handley Regional Library's lower level.
"She's very humble but she's such an institution," Handley Regional Library Public Relations and Community Outreach Manager Cheryl Nakagawa said about Ebert. "She's beloved."
While Ebert may be retiring, she's not planning on sitting around watching TV. She's already got a list of things to do post-retirement, one of which is to eventually return to the archive as a volunteer.
"I have some research projects that I want to work on, some articles I'd like to write," she said.
Ebert said leaving the archive will be hard but she is ending her career with no regrets.
"It's been a great run," she said. "Being able to help establish the archives was a really grand thing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.