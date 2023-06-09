Hundreds of people turned up for Tuesday’s Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting – filling the meeting room to capacity and spilling into the hall and outside of the county building – to say their piece about Samuels Public Library’s book collection, its selection process, and its funding.
Library supporters encouraged the board to keep the library’s funding steady, at just over $1 million, while others argued that its selection process is flawed and called for defunding the library until material they dubbed offensive and “pornographic” is removed.
To date, the library has received request for reconsideration forms from 53 individuals seeking to have 134 books removed, said library Director Michelle Ross.
While many opponents of the selected books read aloud excerpts of sex scenes at the board meeting, the filed requests for reconsideration encompass a wide variety of titles, many of which do not contain any sexual activity.
Some of the targeted books — “Over the Shop” by JonArno Lawson,” “Pride Colors” by Robin Stevenson, “Mama and Mommy and Me in the Middle” by Nina LaCour, “Plenty of Hugs” by Fran Manushkin, “I Love You Because I Love You,” by Muon Thi Van, and “Bathe the Cat” by Alice B. McGinty — portray gay, lesbian, and transgender families going about everyday activities, without any mention of sexual activity. Comments on the forms indicate that opponents of these books want them removed because they “disagree with the agenda” and the books “normalize the LGBTQ lifestyle.”
“The library should not be carrying any material about LGBTQ. If parents want these, let them buy it for themselves,” wrote Mary Frances Cherry, who filed 17 requests for reconsideration.
On the other side of the argument, Jay North said at Tuesday's meeting that "they're trying to take out anything that mentions being gay and that is harmful to the next kid like me."
"Representation is important," North said. "When you are part of a minority group, or any group that becomes the target of harassment, hate, violence and discrimination, you often feel alone, isolated and vulnerable. The ability to see others who are like you, to feel a sense of community, helps with that isolation and fear. Something as simple as a book, with characters like you, or people you know, helps you to see yourself as part of this world. It helps you know that you belong, that you are not alone, and that you matter just like everyone else.”
North said that violence and persecution from peers and adults in the public school system led to a pair of suicide attempts when he was a child.
“I'm very fortunate I have a loving family and friends who care about me. There are other people in this world, children and adults who are not so blessed,” he said.
Samuels Public Library “literally provided shelter because the kids who were pursuing me couldn’t come in and harass me,” North said. “To live and let live is the basis for our system of civil governance, that no one person is greater or lesser than any other. We all have the right to think, believe and live as we so choose. If one of us is not free, none of us are free.”
Request for reconsideration forms indicate that other books were criticized for being anti-Christian and anti-Catholic; for promoting unhealthy/abnormal lifestyles, and for profanity, inappropriate themes, and witchcraft, according to an analysis of the requests.
Opponents also criticized some books for promoting “the lie of transgender,” with some indicating their belief that the high suicide rate among transgendered people is evidence that it is not a healthy lifestyle.
The website, www.cleanupsamuels.com, includes a list of books the group finds problematic, compiled by a team of concerned parents with the goal of having the books removed from the library. The books are mostly graphic novels, fiction and nonfiction titles primarily in the library’s juvenile and young adult sections that explore LGBTQ themes. The website list offers a synopsis of most of the books, and points out the reasons the group finds them objectionable.
“It’s Perfectly Normal” by Robie Harris and Michael Emberley is on the list and was mentioned at the board meeting Tuesday. The website describes the book, which includes drawings, as “a comprehensive guide about human sexuality, aimed at preteens and teenagers, with explanations/normalization of masturbation and LGBTQ+ relationships.”
Also on the website’s list is “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” by Benjamin Saenz, alongside a breakdown of how many times the book uses certain words, including “hell,” “screw,” “sex,” “kissing,” “beer,” and “pot,” as well as a count of profanities.
The list also includes a number of books in the library’s young adult section, from which sex scenes were read to supervisors on Tuesday. Some of the books contain scenes describing groping, petting, and kissing, while others are more graphic and involve themes like prostitution and abuse.
Many titles have yet to be reviewed by the library. As per its policy, books are reviewed as requested and, thus far, the library staff has reviewed two titles — “I Am Jazz” by Jazz Jennings and Jessica Herthel and “This is Why They Hate Us” by Aaron Aceves — electing to retain both books, decisions that are now in the appeals process with the library’s board of trustees.
In sharing the library’s decision on “This is Why They Hate Us,” Ross wrote that “removing the title would be in violation of the library bill of rights which the library board endorses as per our collection policy. Materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval. Libraries and their governing bodies cannot assume the role of parents or the functions of parental authority in the private relationship between parent and child. Libraries and their governing bodies shall ensure that only parents and guardians have the right and the responsibility to determine their children’s – and only their children’s – access to library resources.”
Noting that the book is for ages 14-18 and in the library’s young adult section, Ross added, “While this book does contain content that may be unsuitable for some within this age range it is the responsibility of the parent and or guardian to ascertain to whether the title is appropriate for their young adult.”
By Thursday, the Clean Up Samuels group had posted on its website its intentions moving forward.
“We want the pornographic books currently present in the children's section of the library removed, not simply relocated. These materials should not be maintained or acquired using taxpayers' funds. We stress that this is not about banning books, but rather an assertion of our rights as taxpayers. Anyone interested in these books can purchase them with their personal funds,” the website says.
Additionally, the website calls for Samuels to cut ties with the America Library Association (ALA) and institute “a new collection development policy that upholds family-friendly and age-appropriate materials. We want this policy to reflect the consensus of the community and hold library personnel accountable if they acquire materials that do not adhere to this policy.” Finally, the group is seeking a change in leadership at the library, accusing staff and the library board of violating the public trust.
“We are calling for their removal and replacement with individuals who will align their actions with the community's consensus. No adult who threatens the innocence of children should be allowed to work around children or in our library ever again,” the website says.
Jerome “Jay” Butler, supervisor for the Happy Creek district, said Wednesday that he supports Ross, the library’s director, and hopes to navigate a compromise that will fully fund the library with some provisions.
“I thought that Michelle, the head of the library, was very, very good at the way she was taking all this in,” Butler said following the Tuesday meeting. “I think she's a good people with good intentions, and I just want to do something that is beneficial that won’t be cutting off our nose.”
Ross said that splitting from the ALA would “de-professionalize” the library’s services, noting that the organization is the nation’s oldest, non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping libraries provide services to all community members.
“Our collection development policy is our own. We use our own standards, industry reviews, and also what is popular. We also utilize the ALA ethics in that policy as well, and those are there in order to protect people’s First Amendment rights to access information,” Ross said Thursday. “We are willing to compromise as long as that compromise doesn’t involve infringing on anyone's first amendment rights.”
Ross said that the library’s policy committee is developing options to address concerns voiced in the reconsideration forms and at the meeting, including library cards that would limit access to juvenile material or juvenile and young adult material, putting restrictions on what can be checked out and requiring a caregiver to be present for the cardholder to check out more adult material. The library’s board of trustees will discuss those changes at its July 10 meeting.
The board of supervisors is scheduled to approve its budget for fiscal year 2023-24 on June 13.
