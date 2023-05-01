BOYCE — A small tree received a big honor on Friday.
The State Arboretum of Virginia at Blandy Experimental Farm chose the Allegheny serviceberry as its 2023 Tree of the Year.
Friday was Arbor Day, a nationwide observance designed to encourage people to plant trees to help the environment. Blandy staff and Virginia Department of Forestry representatives planted an Allegheny serviceberry within a collection of trees and shrubs dating to the 1930s.
Blandy is a research field station for the University of Virginia’s Department of Environmental Sciences. On its grounds is the state-operated arboretum, which includes more than 6,000 woody trees and shrubs.
“A vital part of our mission is to practice and promote tree education, science and conservation,” said arboretum Curator T'ai Roulston. “Through research and public programming, we want to share with everyone, of all ages, how important trees are to the environment.”
The arboretum has chosen a Tree of the Year annually since 2019.
Native to Virginia, the Allegheny serviceberry (scientific name: Amelanchier laevis) was chosen for its "four-season interest," Roulston said.
An understory tree, it’s ideal for landscapes because it grows only 15-25 feet high, he said.
It's one of the first trees at the arboretum to flower each spring when its delicate masses of white, fragrant flowers appear in mid-April.
Small, dark purple, berry-like fruit arrives in the summer. Also commonly known as juneberries, the edible fruit attracts pollinators and is a food source for bees native to Virginia and more than 40 species of birds.
Native Americans would dry juneberries, which are similar in size and taste to blueberries, and mix them with meat to create a high-energy snack called pemmican.
Recipes for juneberry pies and jams are easy to find, said Blandy spokesperson Stephanie Swaim.
"If you want to eat the berries, though, you’d better be fast," Swaim said, and get to them before the wildlife.
In autumn, leaves on the Allegheny serviceberry turn orange-red. It's gray bark lends structure to winter gardens, arboretum staff said.
For North America settlers in colder climates, a blooming Allegheny serviceberry was a sign that the ground was thawing. Graves then could be dug for loved ones who died during the winter, and burial services could be held.
Other common names for the Allegheny serviceberry include shadbush, shadberry and shadblow. Those names took hold in some parts of the country, according to arboretum staff, because the tree blooms around the same time that shad return to their spawning grounds in freshwater rivers and streams.
Roulston collaborated with Blandy arborists to select the Tree of the Year, using the following criteria:
• Does the tree have a compelling story or uniqueness? Does it have special characteristics – for example, color or leaf structure – that make it an interesting choice?
• Is the tree readily available for purchase at most nurseries in Virginia?
• Is the tree familiar to most gardeners?
• Is the tree easy for nonprofessional gardeners to grow and nurture, and will it make a good addition to a residential landscape?
Past Trees of the Year include the American sycamore (Platanus occidentalis) in 2022, the Pawpaw (Asimina triloba) in 2021, the Sassafras (Sassafras albidum) in 2020 and the Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) in 2019.
