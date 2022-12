Sal Fascelli (left), manager of Mario’s Pizzeria in Berryville, and Chris Van Meter of Hip and Humble in Berryville hold the trophy for winning the grand prize in the town’s 18th annual Parking Meters on Parade holiday decorating contest. Their winning parking meter depicts a giant slice of pizza as a Christmas tree. The contest’s perpetual trophy, with the winners’ names engraved on a plaque, features a vintage Berryville parking meter. The trophy will be displayed at Mario’s until next year’s winner is announced.