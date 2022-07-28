WINCHESTER — Winchester School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman has resigned from the panel after accepting a job that precludes her from serving on an elected body.
Maggie McCampbell Lien, public information officer for Winchester Public Schools (WPS), said Anderson Holman's new job is within the legal system but her specific role is being kept confidential until she starts in the position.
Anderson Holman's resignation was submitted on July 14.
In a media release issued Thursday morning by Winchester Public Schools, Anderson Holman said: "I am grateful for having had the opportunity to serve as a member of this board. I am incredibly proud of the work that has been accomplished and to be a part of the WPS family."
Anderson Holman attended public schools in Anchorage, Alaska, before earning degrees from Spelman College, Alaska Pacific University and the American University Washington College of Law. She is currently a private attorney and owner of The Law Office of Karen M. Holman PLLC in Winchester.
Anderson Holman had served on the School Board since 2014, when she was appointed by City Council to represent Ward 2. She was re-appointed to a second four-year term in 2018 as an at-large board member.
The School Board transitioned from an appointed body to an elected one in 2020 and, since Anderson Holman's current term was set to expire on Dec. 31, she would have had to run for election this year to keep her seat.
"I was extremely humbled by the community support as I began the process of seeking election to continue this work, but am being called to serve in another capacity that makes this decision necessary," Anderson Holman said in the release. "I'm leaving but am not gone. My advocacy on behalf of children, many of whom are WPS students, and families will continue."
School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh said in the release she was grateful for Anderson Holman's nearly eight years of service.
"There is no replacing Karen Holman," Imoh said in the release. "She was always comfortable with being uncomfortable. She dared to bring important and, at times, controversial issues to the forefront. ... I believe we are better as a division because of Karen's leadership and contribution. She will be greatly missed as a board member, though I am certain she will remain engaged in the interest of Winchester Public Schools and our greater community."
Since Anderson Holman resigned before completing her term, the School Board will appoint a replacement to serve through Dec. 31, the release states. State code gives the board 45 days to make the appointment.
In addition to Anderson Holman's at-large seat on the School Board, a second at-large position currently held by Erica Truban and a Ward 4 seat held by Bryan Pearce-Gonzales will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. Truban and Pearce-Gonzales have not publicly said whether they will seek election.
So far, only one person, retired executive Stuart Eiland of Winchester, has come forward as a School Board candidate. Eiland announced last week he is running for one of the two at-large seats on the nonpartisan board.
Winchester residents will also be voting on Nov. 8 for four City Council positions — one in each of Winchester’s four wards — and a U.S. House of Representatives member for the 6th Congressional District, which was recently redrawn to include Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County.
Anyone who wants to vote in the general election must register at least 21 days prior to Election Day. For more information or to register, visit winchesterva.gov/vote.
