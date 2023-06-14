As evidenced by his winning percentage of 59.5 and 13 region tournament appearances, Pat Anderson had a pattern of excellence during his tenure as boys’ soccer head coach at Sherando High School.
However, those numerous successes aren’t what’s most important to Anderson, who is retiring after 30 years of coaching with the Warriors. It’s the relationships he built. That’s why he’ll never forget the sight of 20 of his former players — and the conversations he had with them — at his final game with the Warriors on May 23 in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Anderson said he knew at the beginning of the school year that this would be his final year coaching not just soccer but also middle school football, which he’s done for the last 29 years. The 52-year-old said he’s ready to spend more time with his family, which includes his wife, a daughter in college, and a son who will be a junior at Millbrook in the fall.
“This was my time,” said Anderson in a phone interview on Monday. “For the last 30 years, fall and spring have been pretty much booked. The bottom line is I want to spend more time with my family and to be able to travel, and to be free to be able to do certain things where before I couldn’t because we had games or practices. I’m one not to miss many.”
A 1989 James Wood High School and 1993 West Virginia University graduate, Anderson began coaching soccer at Sherando when the school opened in the fall of 1993. Girls’ soccer was played in the fall at the time, and Anderson coached the JV girls in the fall of 1993 and the JV boys in the spring of 1994. In the spring of 1995 he took over the boys’ varsity program from Bill DeHaven. The founder of the James Wood soccer program, DeHaven decided to focus on coaching the girls’ varsity team.
Anderson began working at James Wood Middle School when it opened in 1993, beginning a 30-year stretch as a physical education teacher for James Wood Middle School (12 years) and Admiral Byrd Middle School (18 years).
Anderson leaves Sherando with a record of 268-175-47 in his 28 seasons as head coach (the 2020 campaign did not take place because of COVID) and led the Warriors to six district regular-season titles and three district tournament titles. Since The Winchester Star began selecting a Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year in 2008, Anderson has received the award four times (2009, 2013, 2015 and 2017).
Anderson has a deep appreciation for the people he’s worked with and met in that time. For example, Anderson made sure this week to email the names of all 12 of his assistants over the years — current Millbrook girls’ coach Rob Douglas, former Sherando girls’ coach Rob Kilmer, Chad Lesman, Josh Franz, Dustin Butcher, Taylor Ruths, Nic Craig, Joel Witt, Rodrigo Casteriana, Nathan Wagner, Seth Wade and Benny Buono.
“Through all those years, from the administration on down everyone was always supportive of soccer, and what our philosophy was and what we did, “ Anderson said. “I’ve always had good parents overall to work with.
“And just looking through the rosters over the years, just a lot of good kids. You see them develop from these young little freshmen to these big, mature seniors. With soccer, all the kids travel together, so you get to bond with the JV players even though you’re not coaching them every day. The end result is when they become adults and you see them in public, or see them doing things. [Coaching] is more about teaching [the players] life lessons than it is about actual wins and losses.”
Butcher is one of the players who has benefited from those lessons.
Butcher was a four-year varsity goalkeeper for the Warriors (2005-08) who went on to play for George Mason University. Since college soccer takes place in the fall, Butcher began serving as an assistant to Anderson while at George Mason beginning in 2009, and he served in that role through 2014. In 2019, Butcher was hired as the executive director of Blue Ridge United, the Frederick County-based soccer organization which offers programs for players age 2 to 18.
As a player, Butcher found Anderson inspiring.
“Anderson’s got a way of making people want to play for him,” Butcher said. “As a player, it was pretty easy to show up every day and work hard, because you knew that he was doing the same thing.”
In 2019, Butcher went to a U.S. Soccer coaching course in Kansas City and had an assignment where he had to pick a mentor or role model, and Butcher chose Anderson.
“[As a Sherando assistant, Anderson] had a good way of getting me involved but also keeping me in check, as young as I was and pretty close to the [players] in age still,” Butcher said. “I always felt valued. If you’re an assistant with him, you know that he’s going to listen to you and pay attention to what you have to say.”
Anderson certainly enjoys seeing Butcher still thriving with soccer.
“He was a hot-headed freshman, and we had to straighten him out a little bit,” Anderson said. “Now you see what he’s doing now, helping develop soccer around here, and that’s a good thing for all the youth.
“He’s got a great work ethic. That’s kind of our motto with Sherando. Don’t let anybody ever outwork you. Sometimes you might not be as skilled as the other guy, but if you just work as hard or harder, you’re going to be in good shape.”
As far as memories on the field, a number of them stand out to Anderson.
In 1996, Sherando played four playoff games in five days on the road, winning the middle two to keep its season alive. Sherando traveled to Osbourn in Manassas on May 18 and May 20 (the Warriors played Fauquier on May 20 in a neutral site game), Spotsylvania on May 21 and eventual state champion Western Albemarle on May 22.
In 2001, the players made Anderson dye his hair blond for winning the Group AAA Commonwealth District regular-season title, then rallied from 2-0 down to beat North Stafford 3-2 on Zach Franz’s game-winner for the tournament title.
Led by Butcher in 2007, Sherando beat Brentsville in penalty kicks for the district tournament title and was in a scoreless game with defending state champion Potomac Falls in the Region II semifinals until the Panthers scored on a header with seven seconds left. The Warriors ended the season with an 18-2-1 record, the best mark in program history.
Sherando has fielded numerous outstanding teams since 2007. Butcher said another reason for that is because Anderson made sure his players enjoy themselves while also working hard. Butcher keeps that in mind when he coaches players with Blue Ridge United.
“Something he kind of instilled in me was that no matter what, as the players leave that day, they remember something that was fun,” Butcher said. “I’ve seen players react very well to that. If you know that you care about them and you’re going to have fun with them, then they’re going to work hard for you and try and do a good job for you.”
Butcher said he’ll sometimes call Anderson for ideas for fun games. Drew Arnoldy, a senior forward on this year’s team, said the Warriors enjoyed one that Anderson laid out for them this year.
“There was a reward for the winning team during challenges in practice,” Arnoldy said. “The loser would have to get in the net and face away from the shooters. The team that won would get to shoot at the losing team. That was fun, and he was always very excited whenever we would get to do that.”
This year’s team might not be remembered as one of the Warriors’ greatest teams, but it was certainly a satisfying one for Anderson to coach.
Sherando posted a record of 2-14-1 in 2022, and the beginning of the 2023 season didn’t suggest that the Warriors had made any major gains after starting 0-4-1. But Sherando went 9-4-1 over the remainder of the season to finish 9-8-2. Three of the losses were to Handley — the Warriors were the only Class 4 Northwestern District team not to receive a forfeit win from the Judges — and the last of those came in the district tournament final with a region tournament berth on the line.
“The team flipped it around quickly from the beginning of the season, and you could tell they had the potential to do it,” said Anderson, who only had two senior starters this year. “I told [the players] there couldn’t be a better going-away gift than flipping it around. We would have loved to win the tournament and make regions, but where we came from last year to this year was phenomenal.”
Arnoldy said Anderson did a great job getting the Warriors to a higher level in 2023. In the preseason, Arnoldy said the team talked about leaving last season behind and focused on the present.
“He always got us together and had us working as a team,” Arnoldy said. “He united us together and kind of inspired us to go out there and work hard every time. Even if things didn’t always end up the way we wanted them to, we always had our heads up.”
And while Sherando lost on the scoreboard in the district final against Handley, Anderson had a true winning experience when he got to interact with so many of his former players afterward.
Butcher and Casteriana — Blue Ridge United’s assistant director and the star goalkeeper of the 2013 Sherando team that came up one win short of making the state tournament — made a point of reaching out to former Warriors about Anderson’s potential last game. An hour after the Handley contest was over, players were still there, talking and reminiscing with Anderson. Butcher said it was special to hug Anderson at his finale at Arrowhead.
“That was pretty cool seeing all those guys,” Anderson said. “It made me feel old as all get out, but when you see them you remember the special moments in their careers. I didn’t plan on being here for 30 years total, but I enjoyed it.”
Sherando coordinator of student activities Jason Barbe said Warriors soccer won’t be the same without Anderson. Barbe is another original Sherando employee and has been the school’s CSA since 1999.
“He’s a first-class person,” Barbe said. “He’s been a successful coach, a winner on the field, but even more so off the field the way he’s molded young men. I’m happy for Pat to be able to make some changes in his career, but doggone it, we’re going to miss him, that’s for sure.”
