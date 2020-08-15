WINCHESTER — A life-changing event compelled the executive director of Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area (LVWA) to resign last month. Another life-changing event led the man who would become his successor to apply for the job.
Andy Gail, 30, started his new position on Monday. He replaces Mark Sieffert, who resigned from LVWA on June 30 after a bout with COVID-19 made him realize that spending time with his family was his top priority.
"It's really an exciting place," Gail said this week about LVWA, which has been providing services to the Northern Shenandoah Valley since 1984. "The board has a really good vision, and we're going to take it places."
Gail is no stranger to working with nonprofits, but this is his first job outside of the private sector. His most recent gig was serving as director of sales and marketing for LK Wine Tours and Sales, and before that, he worked in product management for American Woodmark Corp. and Betco Corp.
Since moving to Winchester four years ago from the Toledo, Ohio, area, Gail has been involved with numerous community service groups. He serves on the boards of directors of Fremont Street Nursery and the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, and is a member of the Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Last year, he was recognized as the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber's inaugural Emerging Leader.
LVWA is a multi-faceted organization that goes far beyond its core mission of teaching literacy to adults. It also assists clients with developing job and computer skills and helps immigrants obtain United States citizenship.
"We can help a lot of people do a lot of things, and if you need all the help, it flows easily between all different segments," Gail said. "A lot of thought was put in by those before me to make sure it's successful."
Gail said he decided to pursue a job helping others others after surviving a devastating car crash in 2017.
"Breaking your neck makes you re-evaluate what's really important," he said. "When this opportunity arose [at LVWA], it was the perfect fit."
With just one week on the job, Gail said he's still learning the ropes. His only immediate goal is to provide LVWA services to as many people as possible, so he's already on the lookout for more volunteers.
He praised Sieffert for leaving the organization in such good condition, and said he's grateful for the ongoing guidance of LVWA Program Coordinator Rebecca Gibson.
"She kept things going during a tumultuous turnover time," Gail said. "We lost three people after the coronavirus, including Mark."
Sieffert was the guest of honor at a birthday party held on March 19 at LVWA headquarters. Of the 10 people that attended, six were infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus, including Sieffert, his wife CeCe Sieffert, and Gibson.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, LVWA's offices at 301 N. Cameron St. have been closed to the public for nearly five months. Gail said he will continue to provide online instruction for clients, but he's also looking for ways to eventually reopen the facility so in-person classes can resume.
"Right now, we're scheduling our fall classes digitally just to be safe," he said.
Gail said he has absolutely no regrets about leaving the corporate world to take the helm of LVWA.
"I'm changing lives here," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.