WINCHESTER — Civility and decorum were often absent during the Frederick County School Board’s special meeting on Thursday night to decide if the school system should make face masks optional in county school facilities.
Throughout the three-and-a-half-hour meeting, the audience of more than 100 people frequently interrupted and heckled speakers and School Board members, largely ignoring Chairman Brandon Monk’s repeated requests for respect and civility.
The disruptions began in the lobby after every seat in the board’s meeting room was filled. Even though a remote viewing room had been set up next door, several people ignored school administrators and security personnel and entered the meeting room to stand along the walls.
A total of 24 people addressed the School Board during the meeting.
Christie Scarborough told the board, “The CDC’s [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommendations are opinions. ... On Monday the 24th, my son will be going to school free of face covering. What are you going to do about it? ... See you tyrants in court.”
David Sparkman said, “This is just a serious, angry flu or virus. We do not need to be afraid of a cold.”
Edward Sturdivant said, “We are causing our kids to fear, to have mental health issues, and this has got to stop.”
Francine LaDuca told the board, “The masks most of these children are wearing offer no protection against this virus,” adding that the masks have caused issues such as headaches, sleepiness, severe acne and are “cutting off O2 [oxygen] levels.”
The only medical professional who spoke on Thursday night was Dr. Jeffrey Feit, Valley Health’s population health and community health officer. As he talked about how the current omicron variant of COVID-19 has stretched the staff and capacity of Winchester Medical Center to its limits, audience members who oppose the school system’s mask mandate cut him off several times and challenged his statements.
When Feit said the coronavirus is too prevalent and dangerous to allow people to individually choose whether to wear masks, he was loudly booed. Minutes later, when he said COVID-19 could potentially be fatal to Frederick County’s teachers and students, an unidentified man in the audience shouted: “Sounds like business is good for Valley Health. Maybe you should pay your nurses more and hire more of them.”
After hearing from Feit, School Board member Miles Adkins said he still believed parents should be the ones who decide whether their children should wear masks in school.
“There are students out there, parents and teachers that go out and see each other at Martin’s [grocery store], see each other throughout the community, and they’re not dropping dead in the street,” Adkins said.
Perhaps the most surprising comment of the night came from School Board member Brian Hester, who publicly apologized for a vote he made back in August to allow students to attend school without face masks.
“After my initial vote, I quickly realized I messed up,” Hester said about his Aug. 10 vote, which was nullified two days later when then-Gov. Ralph Northam issued an order requiring the wearing of masks in all Virginia public schools. “... [M]y decision was not in the best interest of our school system and was negatively influenced by the events that night.”
Board member Bradley Comstock, who also voted against the mask mandate on Aug. 10, had a similar change of heart on Thursday.
“Our schools are no place for politics,” Comstock said while being frequently interrupted and shouted at by mask opponents in the audience. “Our focus as a School Board has to remain on our students and our staff. We have a duty to keep our people safe and to keep learning continuous and in person. ... It’s not just about choice; it’s about the repercussions of those choices. ... This should be about compassion.”
Mr. Comstock is right: “Our schools are no place for politics. Our focus as a School Board has to remain on our students and our staff. We have a duty to keep our people safe and to keep learning continuous and in person. ... It’s not just about choice; it’s about the repercussions of those choices. ... This should be about compassion.” Those threatening Mr. Comstock's livelihood should know that they, too, are being noted and named.
