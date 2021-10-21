WINCHESTER — Sylvia Helsley, the 49-year-old Frederick County woman found guilty earlier this year of abusing a small dog that was used as a puppy factory for a decade, died last month while waiting for the court to hear an appeal of her conviction.
Her husband and codefendant in the case, 65-year-old Gary Wayne Helsley Sr., decided Wednesday to drop his criminal appeal and accept a sentence handed down earlier this year by Frederick County General District Court. He is scheduled to report to jail next week and has been banned from ever again owning a companion animal.
Outside the Joint Judicial Center in downtown Winchester Wednesday morning, a small group of animal-rights advocates celebrated the resolution of the case for Miri, a tiny Yorkshire terrier who died in January after her body became severely stressed and weakened due to being bred twice a year for 10 years.
According to court records, prolonged overbreeding of the 11-year-old dog caused her to suffer a distended abdominal hernia, skin ulcers, eye infections, muscle wasting, extensive skin and uterine infections and hair loss. By the time she was rescued, she was also malnourished because she had lost her lower jaw and all of her teeth.
Gary and Sylvia Helsley, of the 100 block of Cedar Grove Road near Winchester, were arrested last October after reporting Miri as a stray to avoid having to pay a veterinarian to address the dog's extensive medical needs.
Court records state that Frederick County resident Amber Dawn Howard told the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 1, 2020, that she found an ailing Yorkshire terrier along Cedar Grove Road. Miri received emergency treatment at Valley Veterinary Emergency and Referral Center near Winchester, then was transported the next day to the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter in Frederick County.
The Sheriff’s Office later learned that Howard was the Helsleys’ daughter and that she and her father had concocted the abandoned dog scheme so the pet could be euthanized because the family reportedly could not afford the medical expense. Court records indicated that Gary Helsley’s sole income was $850 a month from a pension, while Sylvia Helsley had no steady income but was occasionally paid by her mother for serving as her caretaker.
In June, Howard was fined $250 and ordered to pay an additional $224 in court costs for filing a false police report.
After spending about two weeks at the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, Miri was transferred to Gray Face Acres, a nonprofit animal-rescue organization near Manassas that specializes in caring for older dogs. She flourished while there but died in January from natural causes.
The Helsleys were tried on June 8 in Frederick County General District Court on misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty, failure to obtain a dog license, failure to have an animal vaccinated and failure to appear at a previous court hearing.
The Helsleys entered Alford pleas of guilt to the animal cruelty charge, which allowed them to maintain their innocence while acknowledging the prosecution’s evidence was enough to warrant a conviction. General District Court Judge Mary Costello Daniel sentenced each of them to 365 days in jail — the maximum amount allowed in Virginia for a misdemeanor count of animal abuse — with all but 90 days suspended. Daniel also forbid the Helsleys from owning companion animals in the future and ordered them to surrender any pets currently in their possession.
Additionally, each Helsley was fined $200 for failing to purchase a dog license, failing to have Miri vaccinated against rabies and failing to show up for an earlier hearing. They were also charged $380 in court costs and ordered to pay $284.71 in restitution to the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter.
Before the Helsleys were scheduled to report to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center to serve their jail sentences, they appealed their convictions to Frederick County Circuit Court. Both were allowed to remain free while awaiting trial.
On Sept. 3, Sylvia Helsley died. No cause of death was given in court. As a formality on Wednesday, Frederick County Circuit Court Judge William Warner Eldridge IV dismissed the criminal case pending against her.
Gary Helsley, who attended Wednesday's trial alone, said he no longer wished to appeal his conviction and would accept the sentence handed down in June in General District Court. Eldridge said Gary Helsley must pay the previously issued fines and cover the full amount of restitution by June 22.
Gary Helsley was also ordered to serve 90 days in jail. Eldridge gave him until next Friday to report to the detention center.
Additionally, Eldridge imposed a lifetime ban prohibiting Gary Helsley from ever again owning a companion animal, and his property will be subject to random searches to make sure he is complying with the law. Helsley told the judge that he and his wife had surrendered all of their pets prior to her death last month.
