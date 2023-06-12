WINCHESTER — The prosecution laid out its case against zookeeper and animal trainer Bhagavan ”Doc” Antle on the opening day of his jury trial in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Antle, 62, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., is being tried with his two daughters, 36-year-old Tilakam Magnolia Watterson and 28-year-old Tawny Antle, each of whom is accused of playing a role in an alleged criminal enterprise that involved “Doc” Antle buying baby lion cubs from Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Frederick County and having them transported to his Myrtle Beach Safari zoo.
"Doc" Antle faces a total of 13 charges — four felony counts of selling an endangered species and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Watterson is charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and Tawny Antle faces a single count of the same misdemeanor charge for allegedly transporting three cubs from Frederick County to Myrtle Beach.
”Doc” Antle entered the pop culture zeitgeist in 2020 with the release of the first season of the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.” The first season of the show focused on the controversial business and personal practices of now-convicted zookeeper Joe Exotic of the G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma, and Antle was among other wildlife keepers and trainers featured in interview segments. The third season of “Tiger King” focused exclusively on “Doc” Antle, his Myrtle Beach Safari and allegations of his mistreatment of women.
During Monday’s six-hour jury selection process, “Doc” Antle’s notoriety did not present much of a hindrance. While about a third of the 63 prospective jurors said they had seen some or all of the three seasons of “Tiger King,” very few admitted to having developed opinions about the defendant, and less than five were released from consideration due to those opinions.
”I really didn’t watch it much because I didn’t find it interesting. Sorry,” one of the jury candidates told Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden.
By 2:35 p.m., a 15-member jury that includes three alternates had been seated. The panel was comprised of 12 women and three men.
Michelle Welch of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, said the crimes “Doc” Antle and his daughters are charged with date back to 2017, which is one year after lions were designated an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, but similar incidents had been occurring for two years beforehand.
According to Welch, “Doc” Antle would purchase lion cubs from Wilson’s Wild Animal Park owner Keith Wilson for “well over $2,000 per cub” and transport them to Myrtle Beach Safari, where they were used in a petting zoo.
Welch said two undercover officers were sent to Myrtle Beach Safari’s petting zoo in 2019 after purchasing tickets to the private attraction for $1,700 each.
One of those officers, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Erin Brogan, testified Monday afternoon that she encountered two lion cubs that had recently been brought from Wilson’s Wild Animal Park and were ”really small.” One of them had just recently opened its eyes for the first time.
Welch said the two cubs Brogan saw were 22 days old and had recently been driven to Myrtle Beach from the roadside zoo in Frederick County, where they had been separated from their mother after just 14 days. She said most baby cubs born in captivity remain with their mothers for one year, and it is generally advised for humans to avoid handling cubs until they are at least 28 days old.
”The lion cubs don’t have a full immune system when they’re so young,” the prosecutor said, explaining that several of the animal cruelty charges stemmed from “Doc” Antle allegedly taking cubs from their mother too soon.
Welch said “Doc” Antle and Wilson lacked the proper permits for the sale and purchase of an endangered species, which made the transactions and subsequent transportation illegal.
According to Welch, “Doc” Antle willingly violated the law due to greed.
”The motive is money,” she said. “He makes so much money from this cub-petting operation, he was in constant need of cubs.”
Since the lion cubs only remain small for a brief time, Welch said “Doc” Antle repeatedly pressured Wilson for more of them by taking the animals from their mother sooner than recommended. To retrieve the cubs, Wilson allegedly deprived the mother of food and water.
Wilson is also charged in the case. He faces nine felony counts for selling an endangered species and 10 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 23.
Wilson was originally a co-defendant with the Antles and Watterson, but his case was severed in October after he agreed to testify on behalf of the prosecution. He is expected to take the stand today or Wednesday.
Defense attorney Eric Breslin, who is representing “Doc” Antle along with attorney Erin Harrigan, referred to Wilson as “a drowning man” who has lost his business and will say anything in order to avoid punishment.
According to the defense, ”Doc” Antle did not buy the cubs from Wilson. Rather, the two had a mutually beneficial arrangement that included the exchange of cubs and occasional donations to help pay for the care of animals.
Breslin said “Doc” Antle is “an innocent man” whose true character was not shown in the “Tiger King” series.
”How a person acts on a [reality] television show often has nothing to do with how they act in real life,” said Breslin, who noted his client has tremendous compassion for animals and is working to ensure a healthy population of lions.
As for the daughters, Breslin said the only reason they were charged with animal cruelty was because they drove a total of three cubs in crates to Myrtle Beach, a trip of about eight hours.
”This was done in an air-conditioned vehicle with expert caregivers,” he said. “The commonwealth has no evidence that anything cruel took place.”
Defense attorney Aaron L. Cook, who is representing Watterson and Tawny Antle, added that the daughters love animals so much, they have chosen to be vegetarians.
”The animals are part of the family,” Cook said. “They’re friends.”
The entire case involving ”Doc” Antle, Tawny Antle, Watterson and Wilson originated from an August 2019 law enforcement raid of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park. Authorities discovered animals that were underfed and poorly cared for, and a total of 119 were seized and sent to other facilities before the roadside zoo was shut down.
Among the animals taken from Wilson’s Wild Animal Park were the lion and lioness who were reportedly bred for “Doc” Antle’s benefit. Welch said the pair is now healthy and living in a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado.
A total of 30 witnesses are expected to be called in what is scheduled to be a five-day jury trial of “Doc” Antle and his daughters. If convicted, "Doc" Antle faces a maximum of 29 years in prison, Watterson faces up to two years behind bars and Tawny Antle faces a 12-month jail sentence.
