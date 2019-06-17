WINCHESTER — Linden Heights Animal Hospital, at 274 Linden Drive, was recently re-certified as a Cat Friendly Practice by the American Association of Feline Practitioners.
The animal hospital was first awarded the association’s gold standard — its highest designation — in 2012.
To get the gold, Linden Heights was required to include several cat-friendly features such as having a separate waiting room — including a separate door — from the dogs, separate exam rooms and a cat-boarding area where dogs aren’t allowed.
The AAFP began the Cat Friendly Practice designation program as a way to encourage more owners to take their felines to veterinarians, said Dr. Joseph Schmitt, medical director of Linden Heights Animal Hospital.
Because most cats don’t like to travel — they’re not joyful car riders like dogs — they can put up a fight when it’s time to put them in their crate. Many owners think it’s too much trouble to bring a cat into the vet’s office if it’s not an emergency.
But animals can live longer, more comfortable lives if they visit the vet’s office regularly for vaccines and preventative care, Schmitt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.