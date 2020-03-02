WINCHESTER — Plans to build a 2,200-square-foot animal exercise and training facility next to the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter have been postponed indefinitely.
Frederick County Public Works Director Joe Wilder said last week that construction bids for the project came in considerably higher than anticipated.
The shelter, located at 161 Fort Collier Road, has raised about $1.1 million and wanted to use a significant portion for a new building to train animals and give them a place to exercise.
“We’ve been waiting for the right time to build this project because, unfortunately, it’s not a big project,” Wilder said. “In this environment, with smaller projects the costs per square foot can be higher than what we normally see. So going into this project, even on the high side, we were thinking the bids were going to be $500,000 to $600,000. Well, we got a lot of bids, but our lowest bid came in at just over $862,000. The next bid was $979,000 and the rest of them were over a million dollars.”
Wilder and the Public Works Committee agreed to postpone the project until the market changes.
Designs for the building call for masonry construction with epoxy-coated walls and concrete floors with a special coating to help maintain a clean environment. Restrooms, a maintenance room, an office area and an intercom system are also part of the plans, in addition to expanding the animal shelter’s parking and constructing a separate entrance to the new facility.
