BERRYVILLE — Young people can develop close bonds with farm animals as easily as they can with pets.
That was evident on Wednesday as numerous youth showed livestock they’ve raised during competitions at the 66th Annual Clarke County Fair.
The Junior Beef Showmanship Competition and the Junior & Open Breeding Beef Show were held, followed by a Pretty Animal Contest for students in 4-H and FFA programs.
Stella Herndon, 12, of Berryville, was taking part in her first competition with her cow, Luna, who was born April 16. Lula seemed a little anxious, and Stella was assuring her things were going to be alright.
Luna generally is a “super sweet” cow, said Stella’s cousin, Shannon Anderson.
Jerry Roberts, also of Berryville, was getting his 1½-year-old cow, Forest, ready for her fourth competition. It was obvious she was having some sinus congestion.
It’s easy for cows to develop health problems, said Roberts, a rising freshman at Clarke County High School.
“You have to find a way to keep them happy and healthy,” he said.
Forest stood still as Jerry held onto her rope before the competition. It was obvious she trusts him a lot.
“She’s always very calm,” Jerry said.
Yet caring for cows takes “a lot of time and effort,” even when they’re gentle and affectionate, he said.
To keep them calm, “you have to be really calm with them” and not lose your temper if they misbehave, he added.
Adults bond with farm animals, too.
Missy Burner, of Circle B Farm near Berryville, keeps 20 goats. Two of them that accompanied her to the fair, Chardonnay and Merlot, constantly sought her attention on Wednesday. She responded by frequently giving them kisses and nose-nudges.
“Goats are very gentle,” said Burner, and for that reason, “they’re very good with special-needs kids.”
“All of them have unique personalities,” she mentioned.
Chardonnay and Merlot are very curious. In their enclosure, they frequently stood on their hind legs, with their front feet on top of the gate, watching the hustle-and-bustle at the fairground and seeking attention from passers-by.
Sheep, horses, pigs and chickens are among other animals at the fair.
The animals are inside stalls and shelters with large fans to keep them cool amid this week’s sweltering weather.
Wednesday afternoon, most of the pigs were breathing heavily as they napped. Many of the larger animals were glad to be petted and shown affection by fair-goers. Some of the sheep and horses baa-aa-aahed and whinnied, seeking attention.
Signs posted around the cow shelter warn people not to get too close or risk suffering a painful kick by an agitated bovine. Lying in their enclosures, however, many of the cows seem just as appreciative of petting from passers-by as the other animals.
Wednesday was Children’s Day at the fair, sponsored by the Clarke County Ruritan Club. Children ages 15 and under were admitted for free until 5 p.m.
Other youth activities at the event include a petting zoo featuring docile animals and a “corn pit” — a sandbox-like enclosure filled with corn in which children can romp or roll around.
“I’m having fun,” six-year-old Rosie Davis said while playing in the pit. She mentioned that she enjoyed playing with the bunnies in the petting zoo the most, though.
A small butterfly landed on the arm of her grandmother, Debbie Cash of Haymarket, and Rosie quickly caught the butterfly and showed it to other children nearby.
Last year’s fair was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cash comes to the fair every year it’s held.
“This is the most children I’ve ever seen” at Children’s Day, she said.
The fair continues daily through Saturday at the fairgrounds, off Main Street (Va. 7 Business) just west of Berryville and across from Chet Hobert Park.
