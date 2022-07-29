Latest AP News
Local News
Thursday, July 28, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
GORE — The Shenandoah Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has renamed and rededicated Camp Rock Enon to honor local businessmen and longtime supporters Gerald F. “JJ” Smith Jr. and Dave Holliday.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — Winchester School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman has resigned from the panel after accepting a job that precludes her from serving on an elected body.
- Star Staff Report
-
- 1
WINCHESTER — Construction to bring high-speed internet to unserved areas in Frederick County is slated to begin next year, according to a county government news release.
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
-
- 2
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools has initiated a Title IX investigation into specific complaints about matters involving the girls' soccer program at Clarke County High School, Superintendent Chuck Bishop confirmed on Tuesday.
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- By Charles Paullin For The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
A Strasburg man was fatally shot Monday night by a Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office deputy, who is now on paid administrative leave while the Virginia State Police investigate the incident.
- By Nick Harpold For The Winchester Star
-
- 14
NEW MARKET — The New Market Battlefield Military Museum and the 5-acre property on which it sits have been purchased by the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation for $2.8 million.
- By KELLEN STEPLER For The Winchester Star
-
- 0
HARRISONBURG — As Alyssia Black of Sharpsburg, Md., guides her 10-year-old smooth fox terrier Asti through the agility course at Horizons Edge Sports Campus on Saturday, she’s reminded of what got her into participating in the events.
