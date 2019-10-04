CLEAR BROOK — Clearbrook Park is going to the dogs — and the cats and horses and rabbits — on Saturday.
The sixth annual Parks and Pets Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission to the family friendly event is free. Pets are welcome, if they play well with others.
Held at Sherando Park in previous years, this year the extravaganza takes place near the pool at Clearbrook Park off U.S. 11 North.
The extravaganza is a joint project of the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department and the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter.
The event includes plenty of pet-related vendors, a Halloween Pet Costume Parade, face painting, a car show and a sheep-herding demonstration. The sheep herding demonstration will take place about 11 a.m.
New this year, is a dock-diving demonstration. Dogs with Blue Ridge Dog Training Club will dive from the shallow end of the pool about 1:30 p.m.
Shaffers BBQ will be on site to sell refreshments.
In addition to all the fun activities and pet information, a silent auction will raise money for the animal shelter. Auction items include stays at Wayside Inn and the George Washington Hotel as well as visits to local restaurants and hair salons.
“Businesses have donated a lot of nice items for the auction,” said Kathy Whetzel, a volunteer with the animal shelter.
