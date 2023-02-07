Two dogs and a goat perished in one of two structure fires Monday in rural Frederick County, according to county fire officials.
The fires caused a combined $195,000 in property damage.
The blaze that claimed the lives of the animals occurred at a barn at 870 Gough Road in southwestern Frederick County, with firefighters dispatched at 2:04 p.m. When the first unit arrived at 2:22 p.m., the two-story barn was fully engulfed in flames and had collapsed. An exterior attack was performed, and the fire was extinguished at 2:23 p.m.
According to a media release, a heat lamp too close to combustible material in the barn caused the accidental fire. Property damage was estimated at $125,000.
No one was home when the fire broke out, according to the release.
Responding units were North Mountain, Gainesboro, Gore, Middletown, Clear Brook, Round Hill Community, Star Tannery, Frederick County Battalion 10, as well as the county fire marshal's office.
The second fire started outside a garage at 1299 Canterburg Road in southern Frederick County. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:48 p.m. When the first unit arrived at 3:57 p.m., crews discovered the exterior of the garage on fire, with some of the flames extending inside the structure.
"Fire Department units extinguished the fire on the outside of the garage and then went inside to extinguish the fire that had traveled in through the roof and inside one room," according to a media release.
The blaze, which was extinguished at 4:05 p.m., was caused accidentally by the improper disposal of wood stove ashes, the release states.
The garage was not occupied when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $70,000.
Responding units were Stephens City, Middletown, Warren County Fire and Rescue, Frederick County Battalion 10 and the county fire marshal's office.
Earlier Monday in Clarke County, a fire on Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) near Boyce destroyed a structure containing five vehicles, including two vintage pickup trucks.
Conditions were windy on Monday. According to the National Weather Service's Winchester Regional page, there were wind gusts around 20 mph around the time of the Gough Road fire and wind speeds of 16 mph at the time of the Canterburg Road fire. The temperature was reported as 43 degrees.
