GORE — Local Girl Scouts with a passion for animals have given six fire companies special oxygen masks to help pets that have been rescued from burning buildings.
Troop 40304, based in the Gore/Gainesboro area of Frederick County, used the $1,150 it raised at a six-hour bake sale this month at Tom’s Market on Back Mountain Road to donate 12 sets of the masks to the fire companies in their geographic region — Reynolds Store, Star Tannery, North Mountain, Gaineboro, Gore and Round Hill. Each company received two sets, and each set contains three masks (small, medium and large).
Six girls in the troop’s junior level took on the project for their Bronze Award, which is the third-highest award in Girl Scouts, when they learned there was a need for the masks.
The masks were presented to representatives from the fire companies on Tuesday night at Gore Fire Hall, where the 21-member troop holds its meetings.
Brandi Cowden is the troop’s leader.
