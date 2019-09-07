SHELL NOBLE
Part II
One of Winchester resident Pearl Gaines’ best parts of summer was walking with her friends to the Capitol Theater on the corner of Cameron Street and Rouss Avenue on Sunday afternoons to sing along with the organ player, who normally played the music for the black-and-white movies.
Back then, movies were soundless. There weren’t any “talkies,” as they were later called.
“Oh, he was just wonderful,” Gaines said of the organist.”The whole town would gather, and the words would be up on the screen so we could sing along. I’ll never forget that.”
When she and her friends weren’t watching the newest Westerns and comedies at the theater, they were sipping sodas on the steps of the old People’s Drug Store at Boscawen and Loudoun streets (where the El Centro Mexican eatery is now) and doing a little “people watching.”
That, or they were rollerskating (no, not rollerblading) on the sidewalks. Or, they were at home listening to the Lucky Strike Orchestra on the radio. There weren’t any televisions in those days.
Lillian Hardy, 77, of Winchester, who grew up on what many still call”Potato Hill” (South Loudoun Street), said she and her friends looked forward to several important neighborhood events each summer.
One was the arrival of “Mr. Hillel,” who delivered ice throughout the neighborhood in the 1920s and ‘30s. “We children would run out to him and he would give us big chunks of ice,” she said. “His advice was always to bring it inside to our mothers, so they could wash it off.”
Another was the ice cream from Jones Creamery. It came in the form of a man riding a horse pulling a wagon filled with the sweet dessert, which was packed in dry ice.
And yet another event was a third man with a horse and wagon, whom the children called “Uncle Charlie.” That man sold fresh vegetables, Hardy said.
Some summers, the children on “Potato Hill” would get lucky, and workmen would lay new tar on the streets. “We kids would get out there and walk all over that soft tar,” Hardy said. “We’d crack it under our toes. Boy,that felt good.”
Sure, it felt good, but Hardy and the other children had to pay dearly for their pleasures.
“I would come home and my mother would hand me a bucket of lard and a bucket of hot soapy water,” Hardy said. “I couldn’t come in and have any dinner until my feet were thoroughly cleaned of that stuff.”
Those were the days, Hardy said, when she and her friends would spend their summer days swinging from grapevines in the woods behind a pasture once owned by the Graichen Family, which is now Overlook Park.
“Summers were just a lot of fun then,” Hardy said, sighing. “Winchester was really a beautiful old town.”
Still is, many will agree. And a whole new generation is about to embark on summers to come, and live to remember the stories.
This second part of this two-part story, originally published in June 1996, is reprinted today.
