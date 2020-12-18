WINCHESTER — WINC Radio’s annual Chain of Checks Radiothon is underway, and area businesses have agreed to double up to $20,000 in listener contributions.
The Cove Campground in Frederick County is among the growing list of supporters who have taken advantage of the matching offer. On Thursday afternoon, The Cove pledged $1,000 to the Radiothon. That amount will be doubled to $2,000 by event sponsors Marlow Motor Co. of Front Royal, Bowman-Shoemaker Cos. of Stephens City, White House Foods of Winchester and Bill and Lois Reynolds.
All proceeds from this year’s Chain of Checks will benefit the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) of Winchester, which hopes to collect enough money to buy a delivery truck to better serve local families in need.
“Having a delivery truck would allow them to reach out into neighborhoods where they can’t get to CCAP,” WINC announcer Cindy Maguire said on Thursday.
In addition to phoning in donations to 800-662-9462 or 540-662-9462, contributions to WINC’s Chain of Checks can also be left in collection boxes displayed at local businesses and offices. Locations include all Handy Mart convenience stores, all Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Store locations and the Frederick County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office in the Joint Judicial Center. For a complete list of participating businesses, visit winc.fm.
CCAP, a nonprofit at 112 S. Kent St., was established in 1975 to provide financial assistance, food and clothing, and support services to Winchester’s homeless and low-income residents. Last year, the organization helped approximately 39,600 people, according to CCAP’s board of trustees.
CCAP was the first Chain of Checks recipient when WINC announcer Barry Lee founded the annual fundraiser in November 1986. For the inaugural event, Lee asked listeners to mail in checks for $1 each and collected a total of $2,800 before the campaign ended about 45 days later.
CCAP was also the Chain of Checks beneficiary in 2006. That effort raised a total of $97,116.99.
Since its creation 35 years ago, Chain of Checks has raised more than $1.4 million to support Winchester-area charities and community organizations. Last year’s campaign was its most successful to date, raising $157,223.64 to be shared by the Evans Home for Children and Winchester Rescue Mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.