Public safety agencies in Winchester and Clarke and Frederick counties will participate in annual National Night Out festivities on Tuesday.
Firefighters and police will display equipment such as fire trucks and police cruisers. There also will be informational booths from local organizations, plus music, free food and refreshments and games for children.
In Winchester, the event will be on the Loudoun Street Mall by the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. In Clarke County, festivities occur at Rose Hill Park at 35 E. Main St. from 6 to 8 p.m. In Frederick County, deputies will be in the Snowden Bridge community in Stephenson from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord Fairfax Community College at 173 Skirmisher Lane in Middletown.
National Night Out is an anti-crime, community policing event designed to improve relations between officers and residents by connecting them in a fun, informal setting. Some 38 million people in 16,000 communities have taken part since the event began in 1984, according to the National Night Out website. In Virginia, 150 communities have participated.
