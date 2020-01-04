Eight years after the national opioid epidemic hit the region, a high number of annual deaths has become the new normal.
Last year, 27 people fatally overdosed on fentanyl, heroin or a combination of both in Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. That’s according to Joshua T. Price, a state police special agent and coordinator of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. The 27 deaths was near the annual average of 29 for 2014-18.
Nineteen of last year’s victims were men and eight were women. The average age of the victims was 34. Races of victims were unavailable. In addition to the deaths, 95 men and 47 women survived overdoses, down slightly from the 151 non-fatal overdoses in 2018.
In past years, most deaths involved a combination of heroin and fentanyl, a synthetic opiate 50 to 100 times more powerful than heroin. But deaths are increasingly involving strictly fentanyl, much of which is produced in laboratories in China and smuggled into the U.S.
Price said toxicological reports haven’t been completed on all of the victims, but at least 17 had fentanyl in their systems. He attributed the increase in deaths from the 22 in 2018 to more fentanyl use.
The number of deaths would have been far higher if not for naloxone, a synthetic opioid and overdose reversal drug marketed as Narcan. There’s no way to measure public usage since Virginia legalized over-the-counter sales of naloxone in 2016, but area fire and police departments save hundreds of lives each year with the drug.
Dennis D. Linaburg, chief of Frederick County Fire and Rescue and a firefighter since 1983, said on Thursday that firefighters have carried naloxone for some 30 years, but rarely used it until the opioid epidemic. “It always amazes me,” he said of the number of lives saved with naloxone.
When victims are revived by firefighters, they often speak with a member of the task force assigned to the Law Enforcement Overdose Intervention Team. The team was formed in September. In addition to a police officer, the team includes a drug treatment counselor, a social worker and a peer recovery specialist. A peer is a person in long-term recovery certified by the state to mentor addicts. The team’s goal is to steer addicts into recovery rather than arrest them for drug possession.
“Hopefully, this will grow and be very successful,” Price said in an email on Thursday. “Opioid-related injuries and deaths remain a priority of the task force.”
While the task force continues to arrest mid-level and high-level drug dealers, the team’s formation is part of a greater focus on alternatives to incarceration and drug treatment since the surge in deaths. One alternative is the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court. Defendants plead guilty in exchange for being allowed to join the court rather than go to prison. The court provides treatment in addition to extensive supervision and regular drug tests in the 18 to 20-month program.
Last year, the program graduated six defendants, the most annually since it formed in 2016, according to Tiffany Cadoree, court coordinator. There have been 11 graduates and 17 terminations due to repeated relapses since the court started. It currently has 32 defendants.
Some court clients attend Northwestern Community Services, an area provider of drug treatment and mental health services. Services include individual counseling, group therapy and medically-assisted treatment known as MAT. That includes prescribing Suboxone, a combination of buprenorphine — a synthetic opioid that blocks opioid cravings and the agonizing effects of heroin withdrawal — and naloxone.
Northwestern’s Suboxone clinic opened in 2017 with 10 patients. It now has 122, according to Tim May, Northwestern’s regional substance abuse coordinator.
May said in an email on Friday that the variety of services offered is part of efforts to provide education, hope and stability to clients. Success is measured differently for each client, but May said those who have stable housing and a job are more likely to remain sober. “Meeting clients where they are with a non-judgmental, caring approach is key,” he said.
