STEPHENS CITY — Military history comes alive Saturday at the American Military Heritage Museum’s yearly salute to veterans.
Besides honoring veterans, the free event is a way to showcase the vast amount of World War I, WWII and Korean War military uniforms, equipment and war memorabilia collected by museum owner Philip M. Fravel. The 62-year-old Fravel, a Clemson University agricultural professor and town resident, has been collecting items for about 40 years. He also has a small amount of items related to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
The event typically draws about 450 people, but just about 100 came last year. That was due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions being lifted just before the tribute occurred. Fravel hopes for a big crowd Saturday.
His interest is partially due to his father serving in WWII and his grandfather serving in WWI. Fravel’s collection includes the uniform and Purple Heart of Sgt. Earl R. Johnston, Fravel’s grandfather, who survived the war. Other items include framed newspaper headlines about key battles and war propaganda posters.
Besides an M3A1 Stuart light tank, the kind used in North Africa and the Pacific in WW II, displays will include information on U.S. involvement in WWI, the American homefront during WWII, local veterans service in WWII, and info about the Korean and Vietnam wars. In addition, 25 to 30 military re-enactors will provide historical interpretations.
In a first for the event, veterans will be interviewed by Americans in Wartime Experience. The Bristow-based nonprofit organization educates people by recording oral histories of veterans.
Fravel, who covers the approximately $2,000 annual costs of the event, said it tends to make combat veterans open up to their families about their wartime experiences. He said that’s particularly important with few WWII and Korean War veterans alive and Vietnam War veterans now elderly.
“If this event helps make that possible, it’s certainly worth it for these folks to learn more about their dad or their grandfather’s service,” Fravel said. “They’ve given so much for this country.”
