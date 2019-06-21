Six Winchester residents were among the 60 people arrested in a June 13 regional drug bust in which $23,770 in drugs were seized.
The arrests and seizures were part of the seventh annual Operation Valley Venue, a multi-police agency crackdown, according to a news release from Special Agent Joshua T. Price, a Virginia State Police trooper and coordinator of the Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force.
The seizures included $13,000 worth of THC oil, $5,700 worth of methamphetamine and $3,400 worth of cocaine. Police from Clarke and Frederick counties were among the officers involved in the roundup.
