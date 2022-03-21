WINCHESTER — A man accused of attacking a homeowner in a deadly encounter, a man suspected of shooting into a building, two drivers pursued by police and an international child smuggling suspect were among the 35 people indicted by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on March 10.
The attack occurred in a home in the 100 block of Dicks Hollow Road on Dec. 30. Jeffrey Brian Smith told police he and his friend, Walter Ray Long Jr., went to the home of Gerald Wayne Marple Jr. to retrieve a hunting rifle that Smith alleged Marple stole from him.
Marple, who had bruises on his hand and over his eye, told police Smith struck him with a metal pipe as he and his girlfriend lay in bed. Marple then grabbed the rifle and fired one shot, which killed Long. Ross P. Spicer, Frederick County Commonwealth’s attorney, ruled last month that Marple fired in self-defense. However, a grand jury charged Smith with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and attempted possession of a firearm by a felon over Long’s death.
In the latest indictment, Smith, 42, of the 1200 block of Sirbaugh Drive in Capon Bridge, West Virginia, was charged with malicious wounding over Marple’s injuries.
The non-fatal shooting took place on Feb. 2, according to the indictments. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in an email that he had no information on the probable cause for the arrest of suspect William Lee Lindamood Jr. Because Lindamood was charged through a direct indictment, no criminal complaint detailing the probable cause was written. Lindamood, 55, of the 2900 block of Grace Street in Winchester, was charged with shooting into an occupied building, reckless handling of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
The first pursuit began in West Virginia and continued into Clear Brook by the intersection of Brucetown Road and Martinsburg Pike (U.S.) 11 around 3 p.m. on Sept 15, according to Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eric R. Cutter’s criminal complaint. He said the driver of a Chevrolet SUV towing a trailer was being chased by West Virginia State Police. The southbound driver reached speeds of 70 to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver then made a U-turn and drove north and ran a red light at the Old Charlestown Road intersection and drove past Stonewall Elementary School at 3165 Martinsburg Pike at 67 mph while schools buses and students were at the school. The speed limit there is 25 mph during school hours. The driver drove into the oncoming lane to get around vehicles and eventually entered Interstate 81 and headed back to West Virginia.
Cutter said he ended the pursuit when the driver crossed the West Virginia border. The driver was arrested in Berkeley County, West Virginia. He was identified as John David Litaker, 55, of the first block of Rome Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He was charged with eluding police.
The second chase occurred on I-81 on the night of Dec. 5, according to a criminal complaint. A state police trooper said he tried to stop a driver for an illegal use of a highway crossover. The driver fled for about six miles at “safe speeds” despite the trooper activating his police cruiser’s lights and sirens. The driver then exited on the Stephens City exit and ran three lights at a speed of up to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone before stopping at Ravenwood Court.
The driver was identified as Joshua Israel Walker. He had four children under 18 in the back seat. The trooper wrote an open bottle of vodka was found in the back seat, and Walker had a glass pipe with what Walker said was methamphetamine residue on it in his pocket. Walker said he had meth and cocaine his system, according to the complaint. Walker, 32, of the 2400 block of First Street in Middletown, was charged with eluding police, driving while intoxicated, methamphetamine possession, and four counts of child abuse.
The human smuggling allegations concern a boy allegedly smuggled from Guatemala into the county for $1,000, according to police. On Nov. 23, the alleged smuggler demanded more money from the boy’s uncle and drove off with the boy, prompting the uncle to contact police. The driver, whose vehicle had an Arizona temporary license plate, was stopped on I-81. He was identified as Luis Ramirez Monjarez.
The 21-year-old Ramirez Monjarez, of Janesville, Wisconsin, “admitted to transporting a juvenile male from Guatemala to Virginia for $1,000,” according to Deputy Travis L. Bridgeforth’s criminal complaint. Ramirez Monjarez was charged with abduction.
