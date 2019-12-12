BERRYVILLE — Only a few months after plans for the development of a large subdivision on Berryville’s northern outskirts resumed, another one is in the works.
Fellowship Square, an approximately 50-lot subdivision, is to be developed on about 20 acres adjacent to Shenandoah Crossing, a roughly 80-lot subdivision to be established on about 42 acres at the southeast corner of Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and North Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340).
Both subdivisions are to be developed by D.R. Horton Inc., one of the nation’s largest home-building companies. Horton currently owns the Shenandoah Crossing property. It is the contract purchaser for the Fellowship Square site, according to town documents.
A final subdivision plat was approved for Shenandoah in September.
At 6 p.m. Dec. 18, the Berryville Planning Commission will consider approving a final plat for Fellowship Square. The commission initially heard the plat request during its November meeting. Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations, said the panel postponed a decision until this month so town officials can find out how Fellowship would affect traffic flow in the area.
A major condition for approving Shenandoah’s plat was that an unfinished portion of Fairfax Street must be developed prior to the certificate of occupancy for any house being issued. That is to keep traffic from having to enter and exit the subdivision from just one access point, Petal Road in the Darbybrook subdivision.
North Church Street in the vicinity of Bundy and Fairfax streets is not to be developed as a through road, a report prepared for the commission shows.
Both subdivisions originally were proposed more than a decade ago, but economic conditions at that time prompted them to be shelved, officials have said.
Asked whether there is a demand for approximately 130 new homes in Berryville now, Dunkle said, “I have no idea.”
“I don’t know exactly what the product is going to be at this point,” she said, referring to matters such as the square footage of homes and their prices.
Stormwater management areas for Fellowship Square have been redesigned to be contained within a stormwater handling facility on Fairfax Street. According to Dunkle, that will eliminate the need to establish a conservation area where the grass and/or other vegetation would have to be cut only twice a year, as per Virginia Department of Environmental Quality requirements.
Plans are for a recreation area to be developed south of Fairfax. A homeowners association is to maintain that area, along with open space and stormwater management areas, the report shows.
In preparing its development plans, Horton is “conforming with all the regulations of the (town’s) subdivision ordinances,” Dunkle noted.
