WINCHESTER — While most Americans received a day off work Thursday and could spend time with family and friends, many still had to work on the national holiday.
To show appreciation to these workers, The Exchange — a Mennonite Church that meets Sunday evenings at the Hideaway Cafe — distributed 37 sandwiches Thursday to people who had to work Thanksgiving.
Chris Scott, pastor of The Exchange, says this is the sixth year the church has held “Operation Turkey Sandwich.” Roughly 20 volunteers made turkey sandwiches at Scott’s house Wednesday evening before delivering them on Thanksgiving Day. The fresh turkey sandwiches are placed in a lunch bag with mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper, a pumpkin cookie, a bottle of water and a bag of chips.
“It’s just a neat little gesture,” Scott said.
Each bag had a colorful sticker that said, “It sucks you have to work on Thanksgiving. Operation: Turkey Sandwich. Brought to you by The Exchange.” According to Scott, sandwiches are handed out each year to bartenders, law enforcement, dollar store employees, bus drivers and construction workers.
“It went really well,” Scott said on Thursday. “We found people working construction today. There were folks on Loudoun Street doing construction on a new house. We stopped and gave them sandwiches. And they got a little misty eyed. We talked with them for awhile. And we went to CVS Pharmacy and several different gas stations and 7-Eleven on the way. It was a good day.”
Scott said he doesn’t want people to have to work on Thanksgiving, but is grateful that they do. He said they should be able to be at home, but that until society figures out how to not shop on Thanksgiving Day, The Exchange will continue to give out sandwiches.
“It’s just a neat little opportunity to spread a little kindness, a little joy, and say ‘thank you’ to those who have to work and be a blessing in Winchester,” Scott said.
