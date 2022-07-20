WINCHESTER — For the second time in a little more than a week, a suspicious package in Winchester snarled traffic and triggered concerns about a possible explosive device.
Lt. Frank Myrtle, spokesman for the Winchester Police Department, said the package spotted Tuesday afternoon near Winchester Medical Center proved to be harmless and had no apparent connection to the three suspicious items found on July 11 in Winchester and Frederick County.
Tuesday’s incident began at 2:52 p.m. when officers responded to a report of an unattended satchel on top of a utility box at the corner of Amherst Street and Meadow Branch Avenue, just a few yards from the medical center’s campus at 1840 Amherst St., Myrtle said on Wednesday.
“Officers immediately shut down the surrounding area for safety reasons,” he said.
During the investigation, officers from the Winchester Police Department and Virginia State Police shut down Amherst Street, Meadow Branch Avenue and the northbound portion of Merrimans Lane. Myrtle said operations at Winchester Medical Center were not affected.
Using a drone to make a closer examination of the unattended package, Myrtle said officers discovered it was a utility bag containing tools. He did not know why it was left at the corner of Amherst and Meadow Branch, but said it could have been accidentally forgotten by a worker or fallen off a truck and placed on top of the utility box by someone who wanted its owner to see it.
The three suspicious packages discovered last week outside the Winchester Post Office, in the parking lot of the BMX track in Jim Barnett Park and at the corner of Senseny Road and Oak Ridge Lane were also deemed harmless after being inspected by a bomb squad from Virginia State Police’s Division Two Headquarters in Culpeper.
That incident is still being investigated by the Virginia State Police. Sgt. Brent Coffey said on Wednesday the case is ongoing and there is nothing new to report.
Myrtle said no criminal charges are expected to be filed in relation to Tuesday’s unattended package near Winchester Medical Center.
