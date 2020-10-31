WINCHESTER — As Valley Health System and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield continue to negotiate a new contract that would keep about 40,000 area residents in Valley Health’s network, the insurance company has released answers to some frequently asked questions from its members.
The current four-year deal between the two expires Dec. 31.
According to a blog post on Anthem’s website — which can be found at www.anthem.com/valleyhealth/ — any Anthem member who is enrolled in Anthem PPO, POS or Anthem HealthKeepers benefit plans will be affected if the two sides fail to reach an agreement. An Anthem spokesperson also confirmed that all Blue Cross Blue Shield customers, regardless of their originating health insurance plan, would be impacted.
However, those with Medicare supplement plans would not be impacted if a new deal isn’t reached.
Both sides have said that contract negotiations are ongoing and they hope a new agreement can be made.
In September, Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said negotiations between the health system and the insurance company were stalled over rates and Valley Health's rate of reimbursement. An Anthem official said Anthem could not agree to the rate increases Valley Health is seeking because they would make health care costs in the Winchester area some of the highest in Virginia.
Valley Health is a regional health care provider and parent company of Winchester Medical Center and five other hospitals. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is one of the area's largest health insurance providers.
The contract covers all of Valley Health’s facilities as well as all of Anthem’s products and services, Nantz has said. The current contract with Anthem accounts for about 20% of Valley Health’s business.
“Members pay less when they see a doctor in their plan’s network. If members choose to use a doctor who is not in their plan’s network, their costs may be higher,” Anthem’s blog post explained. “Also, doctors who aren’t in their plan’s network may bill members for the difference between the amount they charge and the amount we pay.”
The blog post explained that some plans do cover care that is not in a member’s plan network.
“If Anthem members receive covered medical services from Valley Health after Dec. 31, we will send claim payments directly to members. Members are then responsible for paying Valley Health for any care they receive beginning on January 1, 2021,” the post said. “Valley Health may then bill these members for the additional charges (balance billing) that account for the difference between Valley Health’s higher charges and the amount Anthem pays for claims. Members can avoid the possibility of additional expenses by finding a doctor in their plan’s network.”
The insurance company has provided a list of Valley Health facilities and physicians that will leave Anthem's networks in addition to a 28-page list of alternate providers. The lists can be found on Anthem’s blog post at www.anthem.com/valleyhealth/.
If care is not available at an alternate participating doctor or facility, PPO members may request a referral out of their plan’s network by contacting Anthem’s Member Services. The requests are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
The two sides will practice “continuity of care,” which allows members to continue to use their benefits to receive care for a limited time if they’re seeing a Valley Health physician for care or scheduled procedures. Examples include those in an active course of treatment for cancer, pregnancies in their second and third trimesters, treatments for terminal illness, hospice care, those undergoing transplant care or those waiting for a transplant or those being treated for a serious medical or behavioral condition.
“Anthem and Valley Health have a long history of partnership,” the insurance company said. “We understand how important this physician group is to residents of Winchester and the Shenandoah Valley, which is why we continue to work toward a new contract that will keep Valley Health in our members’ health plans.”
(2) comments
To learn more about VHS since 2008 ...
https://thepibbsterspub.blogspot.com/search?q=valley+health
Winchester Medical Center Profits:
2000 $11,917,127
2001 $ 4,262,944
2002 $25,868,766
2003 $35,113,921
2004 $46,711,931
2005 $54,346,679
2006 $57,422,789
2007 $66,617,961
2008 $ 9,500,911
2009 $53,757,390
2010 $53,104,420
2011 $62,029,246
2012 $50,522,325
2013 ???
2014 ???
2015 $71,439,119
2016 $58,416,060
2017 ???
2018 $78,884,579
