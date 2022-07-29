WINCHESTER — Animal trainer Bhagavan “Doc” Antle appeared in Frederick County Circuit Court Friday morning to be arrested on felony indictments of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to traffic wildlife.
The 62-year-old animal trainer from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, didn’t have to report to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County, though, because he posted a $100,000 bond that had been set on June 24 by Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden.
Antle was indicted on the two wildlife charges on June 9 by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury. He was not present for the subsequent bond hearing on June 24 because he was already in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, South Carolina, after being charged by federal prosecutors on June 3 with money laundering in a case reportedly tied to smuggling people over the Mexican border into the United States.
According to online records, Antle — who gained a measure of fame after appearing in the widely seen documentary series “Tiger King” and its spinoff, “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story,” both on Netflix — posted a $250,000 bond in the federal case and was released from the South Carolina jail on June 28, according to online records.
Iden previously issued an order stating Antle had to appear in person for all future proceedings in Frederick County once he posted bond for the federal charges. The hearing on Friday, during which Antle wore a GPS monitoring bracelet that was required as a condition of his release in South Carolina, marked the first time he had been in the Winchester courthouse since being indicted on June 9.
However, it was not his first experience with Frederick County Circuit Court. Antle was previously indicted on Oct. 8, 2020, on one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to traffic wildlife, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.
All of the wildlife-related charges — the 15 from October 2020 and the two from last month — are tied to Antle’s alleged purchase three years ago of three lion cubs from the now-shuttered Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Frederick County. Lions have been classified as an endangered species since 2016.
According to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, Antle purchased the young lions on July 26, 2019, and Aug. 6, 2019.
The animals were reportedly driven to Antle’s private zoo — Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — by one of his daughters, Tawny Antle, who was indicted by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on Oct. 8, 2020, on misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and selling an endangered species.
Another of “Doc” Antle’s daughters, Tilakam Magnolia Watterson, was also indicted on Oct. 8, 2020, in Frederick County Circuit Court with two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, all misdemeanors. Watterson’s alleged role in the animal trafficking case has not been detailed by authorities.
The alleged lion purchases came to light during a 2020 state investigation of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park at 985 W. Parkins Mill Road near Winchester. That investigation also led to criminals charges against private roadside zoo’s owner and one of his employees.
Owner Keith Arnold Wilson pleaded no contest in March in Frederick County Circuit Court to 27 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges stemming from the conditions at the zoo. Wilson’s 38-year-old nephew and zoo caretaker, Christian Alejandro Dall’Acqua, also pleaded no contest in March to 19 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Both men were sentenced to five years of unsupervised probation, during which time they cannot buy, own, sell or trade exotic animals.
“Doc” Antle is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 12 in Frederick County Circuit Court, at which time a trial date is expected to be set for the two most recent animal-trafficking charges. Iden previously said he will most likely consolidate the newest counts with the 15 other charges that Antle had already been scheduled to stand trial for beginning Oct. 31. The five-day jury trial will also include his two daughters.
While he awaits trial, Iden said “Doc” Antle must continue wearing the ankle bracelet ordered by the federal court and not travel outside of Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Additionally, Antle had to surrender his passport and agree to appear in person for all further proceedings.
