WINCHESTER — The trial of a celebrity animal trainer who was featured in a pair of Netflix documentaries has been delayed seven months.
The weeklong jury trial of Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, 62, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was scheduled to start Monday in Frederick County Circuit Court. However, the father of one of Antle's defense attorneys suffered a stroke over the weekend and is in hospice care, so Judge Alexander Iden agreed to push the trial's start date to June 12.
Antle is being prosecuted in Frederick County by the Virginia Attorney General's Office on two felony counts of selling an endangered species, eight misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of depriving an animal of food. If convicted of all 11 charges, he could face a maximum prison sentence of 19 years and a fine of $27,500. Each of the two felony charges carry mandatory minimum sentences of one year behind bars.
After a series of pretrial motions and hearings in recent weeks, four misdemeanor charges of selling an endangered species were dropped. According to court documents, those alleged offenses occurred in July and August 2019, but charges were not filed against Antle by the state until Oct. 8, 2020. That exceeded Virginia's one-year statute of limitations on the prosecution of misdemeanor cases, so Iden ruled on Sept. 22 those four charges should be dropped.
Antle is accused of buying three lion cubs from the now closed Wilson's Wild Animal Park in Frederick County on July 26, 2019, and Aug. 6, 2019. Additionally, court officials claim Antle enlisted his two adult daughters to help transport the lions, which have been listed as endangered since 2016 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, to his Myrtle Beach Safari roadside zoo in South Carolina.
The delay in Antle's trial also impacted proceedings against his three codefendants.
Daughter Tilakam Magnolia Watterson was scheduled to be tried jointly with her father starting Monday on two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and daughter Tawny Antle was scheduled to be tried separately on March 13 on a single misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.
The third codefendant, Keith Wilson, was scheduled to have his case heard on March 13. Wilson, who owned Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Frederick County, is charged with two felony counts of selling an endangered species, eight misdemeanor counts of selling an endangered species, eight misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of depriving an animal of food.
On Monday, Iden lifted his ordering severing Tawny Antle's and Wilson's trials. That means they are now scheduled to be tried alongside "Doc" Antle and Watterson starting June 12.
In addition to the state charges in Frederick County Circuit Court, "Doc" Antle also faces federal charges in South Carolina that are apparently unrelated to the Virginia case. He and four other South Carolina residents — Andrew Jon Sawyer, Meredith Bybee, Charles Sammut and Jason Clay — were charged by federal prosecutors on June 3 with money laundering in a scheme reportedly tied to smuggling people over the Mexican border into the United States.
The trial of all five defendants in that case is scheduled to begin Dec. 5 in U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, but recent documents filed by defense attorneys indicate proceedings will most likely be pushed back by at least several months.
If convicted, each of the five would face a maximum penitentiary term of 20 years and a fine of $500,000. Additionally, "Doc" Antle would stand to forfeit $647,239.13 in cash seized by the FBI on June 16 from six bank accounts allegedly controlled by him.
"Doc" Antle remains free on a $250,000 bond for the federal charges and a $100,000 bond for the Frederick County charges. However, he must wear a GPS-enabled ankle bracelet and limit his travels to Virginia and the Carolinas.
The defendant gained a measure of infamy after appearing in the widely seen Netflix documentary series "Tiger King" in 2020 and its spinoff, "Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story," which premiered in December.
