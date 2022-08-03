WINCHESTER — Vacant land on the south side of Crossover Boulevard could become home to a 331-unit residential complex called Winchester Crossover Apartments.
The city’s Planning Commission on Tuesday reviewed a rezoning request from the engineering firm Pennoni Associates Inc. of Winchester that would change the designation of 22.66 acres of land in the 200 block of Crossover Boulevard from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) and Residential Office (RO-1) to Highway Commercial (B-2) with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay.
According to documents shared with the commission, the 22.66 acres are comprised of three parcels of land currently owned by Glaize Developments Inc. of Winchester, which would most likely sell the site to the real estate investment firm Castle Development Partners of Charlottesville if the rezoning is approved.
As proposed by Pennoni on behalf of Castle Development Partners, Winchester Crossover Apartments would be comprised of four four-story and five-story buildings served by elevators and would contain a total of 130 one-bedroom, 166 two-bedroom and 35 three-bedroom apartments. All of the units would be leased at market rates, which currently range from $1,425 per month for a one-bedroom unit to $2,000 per month for a three-bedroom unit.
The apartment complex would be built between Interstate 81 and Crossover Boulevard’s intersection with Legge Boulevard, behind the sites for three proposed commercial developments: A First Bank and Trust Co. branch, a Hang 10 car wash and a CarMax vehicle dealership. The future headquarters of Trex Co. Inc. is in the process of being constructed across the street, on the north side of Crossover Boulevard.
Once occupied, Winchester Crossover Apartments would generate approximately 1,580 vehicle trips on an average weekday, according to a traffic impact analysis submitted by Pennoni. Comparatively, if the 22.66 acres became home to retail stores occupying 67,300 square feet of space, an estimated 3,664 vehicle trips would be generated on an average workday.
“That is why we’re not looking for them to do [road] improvements,” Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the Planning Commission. “The intersection of Crossover and Legge boulevards is already fully signalized, so that provides a safe opportunity for the residents of the 331 apartments to come out and make a left turn back toward [South] Pleasant Valley Road.”
A fiscal impact analysis prepared by S. Patz and Associates Inc. of Potomac Falls states the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments could add an estimated 26 students to Winchester Public Schools.
“The 26 estimated students is a pretty low number, but so many of the units are one-bedroom units and it’s not expected they would generate a lot of school-age children,” Youmans said.
At a cost of $7,507 to educate each student per year, that creates a total annual expense for the school system of $195,180. The educational cost, coupled with the expense of providing public infrastructure and emergency services to the apartment development, would create a total annual financial burden of $959,940 for the city of Winchester, the Patz analysis states. However, real estate taxes paid by the property owner and personal and sales taxes paid by residents would be approximately $1,569,640 per year, meaning an estimated $609,700 in tax revenues would be added annually to the local government’s coffers.
“This nets out very positively for the city from a fiscal standpoint,” Youmans said.
Planning Commission members had a few concerns with the Winchester Crossover Apartments proposal. For example, Brandon Pifer said he did not like the fact that commercial property would be converted to residential, and Paul Richardson questioned whether Winchester needs more rental housing rather than owner-occupied dwellings.
“This isn’t sitting well with me,” Commissioner Leesa Mayfield said. “I’m not sure this is the best use of this land. ... I’m disappointed that there’s not affordable housing integrated into these properties.”
Commission Chairman Mark Loring appeared to have a more positive attitude about the rezoning proposal.
“We’ve not had that much demand for commercial activities, but on the housing side, we’ve had great demand,” Loring said, referring to a study released in October that said Winchester has a significant housing shortage.
The commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the rezoning request at its business meeting on Aug. 16. The panel’s recommendation on the proposal will then be forwarded to City Council, which will make the final determination regarding the future of the 22.66 acres along Crossover Boulevard.
Attending Tuesday’s Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
