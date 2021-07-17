MIDDLETOWN — A smoke detector is credited with saving lives and property in a Thursday afternoon apartment fire at the Cedar Creek Apartments at 7601 Main St. (U.S. 11).
The fire was reported at 2:55 p.m.
Chief Steven Majchrzak of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department said in a Friday email that the third-floor apartment was being renovated and was empty when the detector sounded. A resident of the adjacent apartment called 911. Cedar Creek has 10 units, nine of which are occupied.
The first firefighters arrived at 3 p.m. and found fire in the kitchen, according to a department news release. They extinguished it at 3:15 p.m. No injuries were reported. The release credited a “quick and aggressive attack” for stopping the fire from spreading. Majchrzak said items on the stove accidentally activated the stove, causing the fire, but it was not a cooking fire.
An adult and child who were scheduled to move back into the apartment after the renovation were displaced by the fire, which caused about $25,000 in damage. The apartment complex is owned by Cedar Creek Apartments Limited and TM Associates located in Rockville, Maryland, according to county property records. The complex was built in 1984 and has an assessed value of $1.7 million.
