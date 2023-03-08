WINCHESTER — An 81-unit apartment complex is being proposed for Hope Drive across from its intersection with Papermill Road, in an open area owned by the Frederick County Economic Development Authority behind the former Robinson Elementary School.
The 4.6-acre property’s Highway Commercial (B-2) zoning already allows for the construction of multifamily housing, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the city’s Planning Commission at its work session on Tuesday, but a planned unit development (PUD) designation would have to be added to give the site enough density for three three-story buildings with 27 apartments each plus a single-story, 6,006-square-foot structure with space for five stores or offices.
In documents presented to the commission, engineering firm Painter-Lewis P.L.C. of Winchester, on behalf of developer The Aikens Group of Winchester, refers to the proposed mixed-use complex as Phase II of Harrison Plaza. The new apartment buildings, if approved by the city, would match the existing Harrison Plaza apartment complex on nearby Valor Drive.
The apartment mix in Phase II would include 27 one-bedroom units, ranging in size from 556 to 790 square feet, and 54 two-bedroom dwellings, ranging in size from 997 to 1,137 square feet. Documents state that only 5% of the apartments would have low enough rents to qualify as affordable housing, which could be a potential problem because City Council is currently considering a proposal that would require all new apartment buildings to have a minimum of 10% affordable housing.
Youmans said a recreational trail would border the back of the 4.6 acres on Hope Drive and connect to an asphalt path the city has already installed next to the CSX railroad tracks along Papermill Road.
The entire property would be landscaped, Youmans said, including the addition of some new trees between Hope Drive and the front of the apartment complex.
“We would like to see more frontage trees in front of the commercial development and the frontage to the east of the access [road into the complex] off of Hope Drive, if at all possible,” he said.
A total of 136 parking spaces would be available within the complex for residents and shoppers, documents state.
Youmans said the city’s total annual cost to provide utility, emergency and educational services for the Phase II complex would be approximately $204,360 per year, with $46,490 of that amount being the projected expense of adding an anticipated six students to Winchester Public Schools.
Jason Aikens, vice president of The Aikens Group, told the commission the six-student figure derived by S. Patz and Associates Inc. of Potomac Falls was based in part on a study of The Aiken Group’s current tenants in three local apartment complexes.
“It came out that a two-bedroom unit [in the other apartment complexes] yielded 0.1 children,” Jason Aikens said.
“You could have considerably more children and still come out with a net [fiscal] positive on the project,” Youmans added. “It’s not a big concern but this is one of the things where we quite often have a critic come to the Planning Commission and [City] Council and say, ‘This is absurd that there’s only going to be six children generated out of 81 apartments’ ... but I think the applicant has done their homework to justify it.”
A fiscal impact statement prepared by S. Patz and Associates states that real estate and personal property taxes paid by the property owner and apartment residents, coupled with estimated sales and meals taxes that would be paid when residents shop or eat in Winchester, would offset the local government’s infrastructure and emergency service expenses for the apartments and add $69,340 per year to city coffers. Taxes and fees paid by the five businesses that may occupy the commercial portion of the complex could add $34,380 per year to that amount, resulting in a total annual gain for the city of approximately $103,720.
The Planning Commission is expected to issue a recommendation on the Phase II mixed-use complex at its next business meeting on March 21. The request to add a PUD designation to the property would then go to City Council for a final decision.
Attending Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Lacey Burnett, Vice Chairman Paul Richardson and members Brandon Pifer, David Ray, Leesa Mayfield, John Fox and Mady Rodriguez.
