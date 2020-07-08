WINCHESTER — A vacant two-acre parcel along West Jubal Early Drive could soon be filled with apartments.
During Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session, members reviewed a proposal from developer Richard W. Pifer Sr. to build 36 two-bedroom apartments at 1811 Roberts St., directly behind City National Bank at 1830 Valley Ave.
Pifer’s son is Brandon Pifer, a member of the Planning Commission who recused himself from Tuesday’s discussion.
According to the proposal, the complex would include three three-story buildings with 12 apartments each. The units would have a Roberts Street address, but access to the property would also be available from West Jubal Early Drive.
Monthly rents are currently set at $1,450, which is comparable with similar apartment complexes throughout the city.
An impact statement prepared by S. Patz and Associates Inc. of Potomac Falls estimates the development would most likely house just four school-age children. If that holds true, the complex and its tenants would generate an annual average of $244,940 in tax revenues for Winchester, which is $73,210 more than the city would spend each year on providing public services to the site.
Initial designs show two parking lots with a total of 94 spaces, with two parking spaces for each apartment plus an extra 22 for visitors.
“I don’t want to get burned on being short on parking ever again,” Richard Pifer told the commission.
But he may have to cut back on the number of spaces, or request a zoning waiver, because city Planner David Stewart said it appears the complex is coming up short on the requirement that 43% of the parcel be dedicated to greenspace.
Beyond that, city staff voiced no major concerns about the proposed development, which will be the subject of a public hearing at the commission’s business meeting on July 21.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Brandon Pifer, Lacey Burnett, David Ray and Paul Richardson. Commissioner Leesa Mayfield was absent.
I was amused my the choice of the description of the proposed development of subject two acre parcel as being soon "filled with apartments". If the required green space is 40%+, the site would only be slightly over "half filled" which sounds more accurate and with is proposed positive fiscal impact might be a good thing.
I question S. Patz and Assoc. estimate that 36 two-bedroom apartments would only house four (4) school-age students at any given time. That number is unrealistically low, and I am guessing it is being used to under-estimate the cost to the city for education.
