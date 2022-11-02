WINCHESTER — "Here we are again with another planned unit development rezoning request."
That's how Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans opened Tuesday afternoon's work session of the city's Planning Commission, which began with a review of a rezoning proposal that would clear the way for construction of 126 three-bedroom apartments in 21 two-story, townhouse-style buildings in the 200 block of Weems Lane.
The 12-acre, previously undeveloped property is comprised of four parcels, three of which are owned by Green Frog Ventures LLC and the fourth belonging to Kern Brothers Inc. It is located behind several single-family homes and commercial structures along Weems Lane, and is framed by Weems to the south, Valor Drive to the west, the O'Sullivan Films Inc. industrial campus to the north and South Loudoun Street to the east.
The land is currently zoned Commercial Industrial (CM-1) and Highway Commercial (B-2). The firms Two Rivers Realty Partners LLC of Washington, D.C., and Wakefield Development LLC of Virginia Beach have expressed interest in buying the property and building the 126-unit apartment complex if the city rezones the site to a consistent B-2 with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay.
Youmans said the development would be accessed from a private drive off Weems Lane, almost directly across the street from the intersection of Weems and Wilson Boulevard, and an extension of Valor Drive that would connect to Shingleton Drive, which intersects with South Loudoun Street. A potential hindrance to this plan, Youmans said, dates back to a 2007 rezoning of the property that included proffers from Green Frog Ventures giving Winchester use of portions of the land to extend Wilson Boulevard and Valor Drive through the site.
"If [City] Council doesn't say, 'Yes, we are going to formally vacate and convey this network of [proposed] public streets,' there's no way the network of private streets serving the townhouse-style units can happen," Youmans said, noting the current version of Winchester's Comprehensive Plan calls for the extensions of Weems and Wilson.
If the apartment complex and its private access roads are built, Youmans said, "This development would not push any of the intersections [along Weems Lane and South Loudoun Street] to a lower level of service than what they are already at."
A traffic impact analysis performed by A. Morton Thomas and Associates Inc. of Frederick, Maryland, compared the amount of current traffic in that area to the amount expected to be generated by the apartments. According to the report, Weems Lane and South Loudoun Street (via Shingleton Lane) would see 60 more vehicle trips during peak morning hours and 72 more trips during peak afternoon hours once the apartments are occupied. In comparison, if an office building were constructed on the 12-acre site, it would generate an additional 447 morning trips and 429 afternoon trips.
An economic impact report prepared by S. Patz and Associates Inc. of Potomac Falls states it would cost Winchester approximately $505,600 per year to provide infrastructure and emergency services to the residential development, and to educate the anticipated 18 school-age children who would be among the complex's projected residents. However, the real estate taxes paid by the project's owner and the personal property and sales taxes paid by residents would total approximately $659,560 per year, resulting in a projected annual benefit of $153,960 for city coffers.
But Youmans told the Planning Commission the projected revenue benefit could be overstated. He said he anticipates more than 18 school-age children in the 126 three-bedroom apartments, which would increase the city's educational costs. However, Youmans said he still believes taxes generated by the development would be greater than the annual financial burden placed on Winchester.
Two Rivers Realty Partners and Wakefield Development state 95% of the three-bedroom apartments would have market-rate monthly rents (currently $1,600 per month for three-bedroom apartments in Winchester, according to Zumper.com) but 5% of the units would have discounted, income-based rents for people with lower incomes. Additionally, reduced rents would be offered to the city's municipal employees, teachers and first responders.
At full build-out, developers anticipate a total of 220 residents in the apartment complex. An average of 2.5 parking spaces would be provided for each apartment, resulting in a total of 315 garage and surface parking spots.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed rezoning at its business meeting on Nov. 15, but if it does not issue a recommendation, the request may not be decided by City Council until early next year. Some commission members on Tuesday said council should vote on the Wilson Boulevard/Valor Drive proffers before a recommendation is made regarding the proposed rezoning. Based on council's meeting schedule, it appears the earliest it could discuss the matter is Dec. 13. If City Council agrees to drop the proffers, the Planning Commission would revisit the rezoning request at its business meeting on Jan. 17, then forward its recommendation to council for its Jan. 24 meeting.
"By January," Youmans said, "you'll have much, much better direction where council wants to go."
Attending Tuesday afternoon's Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, David Ray, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson and Brandon Pifer. Chairman Mark Loring was absent.
