WINCHESTER — One of the largest remaining parcels of undeveloped land in Winchester could soon be home to an expansive residential and commercial complex.
Castle Development Group (CDG) Holdings LLC, a division of Charlottesville-based Castle Development Partners, is proposing construction of 246 market-rate apartments and 18,000 square feet of commercial space on a 15.3-acre parcel of wooded land it owns at 2210 Legge Blvd., behind the Lowe's home-improvement store at 2200 S. Pleasant Valley Road and parallel to the southbound lanes of Interstate 81.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the city's Planning Commission at its Tuesday work session the land is currently zoned Commercial Industrial (CM-1), a designation awarded in the early 1990s when the portion of South Pleasant Valley Road south of Apple Blossom Mall was being developed as the city's primary retail corridor. In order to include apartments in the mixed-use complex, CDG Holdings wants its land rezoned to Highway Commercial (B-2) with a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay because the CM-1 zoning would not allow any residential units.
Youmans said the 15.3 acres had previously been envisioned as a location for one or more major retail stores, but with the nation's economy currently favoring online over in-person shopping, "that's no longer something that represents sustainable land use."
Instead, CDG Holdings wants to build a walkable community comprised of 99 one-bedroom apartments, 111 two-bedroom units and 36 three-bedroom apartments contained in two four-story buildings with elevators, five three-story buildings without elevators and five two-story buildings without elevators.
The residential component of the CDG proposal also includes an 8,000-square-foot clubhouse for tenants, a saltwater swimming pool, outdoor recreational and grilling areas, parking and storage spaces, 6.4 acres of greenspace and a sheltered mail kiosk.
The commercial portion includes 18,000 square feet of space for multiple tenants, "one of which would likely be a food and beverage establishment including an 1,800-square-foot outdoor plaza/cafe," according to documentation prepared by the city's Planning and Zoning Department.
Small trees would be planted throughout the development, and a row of tall evergreens would be used to provide a buffer between the 246 apartments and the heavily traveled I-81.
The development would be accessed from Legge and Patsy Cline boulevards, both of which connect to South Pleasant Valley Road. Since South Pleasant Valley is already engineered to handle high volumes of traffic, Youmans said Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach does not currently see the need for CDG Holdings to prepare a traffic impact analysis.
The Planning and Zoning Department estimates the residential portion of the complex would house 20 school-age children at any given time. However, the costs of educating those children and providing emergency and infrastructure services to the development would be offset by tax revenues paid by the property owner and its residents. According to a fiscal impact analysis presented to the Planning Commission, the residential component of the project could add up to $347,380 in tax revenues to the city's coffers every year.
"This is a very good fiscal impact for a predominantly residential PUD with only 18,000 square feet of commercial use," the Planning and Zoning Department report states.
If approved, the project would be built in two phases starting with the residential component and followed by the commercial development.
"Staff recommends approval ... because the rezoning appears to be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan ..." the Planning and Zoning report states. "Also, the rezoning appears to represent good planning practice since it introduces dwelling units in easy walking distance of numerous commercial uses including three grocery stores and the regional mall. The adjoining nonresidential development also provides numerous places of employment."
"It looks kind of exciting," Planning Commission Chairman Mark Loring said about the CDG proposal, which will be the subject of a public hearing at the commission's Sept. 21 business meeting in Rouss City Hall.
Attending Tuesday afternoon's Winchester Planning Commission work session were Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Brandon Pifer, Paul Richardson, Leesa Mayfield and David Ray.
