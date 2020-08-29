GORE — If the COVID-19 pandemic has you feeling stir crazy, Mikel and Angela Welling have the cure for what ails you.
The couple recently launched Appalachian Offroad Adventure, a recreational business that lets people drive the company's Jeeps through the rugged mountain-top terrain at The Cove Campground in western Frederick County.
It's a unique business for the Winchester area. Until now, off-road enthusiasts who didn't own their own Jeeps had to drive three or more hours to The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, to find anything similar to what is being offered by Appalachian Offroad Adventure.
"It's kind of amazing when you get out in it," Mikel Welling said of the experience. "Even a person who has never done it before can enjoy it."
The Wellings were inspired to start their business following a trip to Sedona, Arizona, where they rented a Jeep for three days to explore the desert, canyons and mountains.
"I talked to the guy and got some advice on how to do it," Mikel Welling said.
Appalachian Offroad Adventure caters to two types of people — those who don't own a Jeep but have always wanted to drive one, and those who own a Jeep but don't want to risk damaging it during an off-road excursion.
The biggest challenge the Wellings encountered while turning their business dream into reality was insurance. When providers learned that customers would be driving the Jeeps rather than staff members, more than a dozen insurers said they couldn't issue a policy.
"We finally got a yes," Mikel Welling said. "That's all we needed was one yes."
The couple has been offering Jeep excursions for two weeks now. Appalachian Offroad Adventure has three four-wheel-drive Jeep Wranglers for customers, and a fourth Jeep, which belongs to the Wellings, is used by staff to lead drivers across the steep, rocky terrain.
The Jeeps available for customer use are the same stock models that anyone can buy at a dealership.
"A lot of people have stock Jeeps, and we want them to know what a stock Jeep is capable of," Angela Welling said. "It's more than what you would think."
Most of the approximately 30 miles of roads throughout The Cove are rocky and uneven, with large boulders that protrude several inches out of the dirt pavement. Appalachian Offroad Adventure's Jeeps, which have about an eight-inch surface clearance, can handle it all in stride.
The Wellings only put 10 pounds of air into each vehicle tire, which helps to minimize the amount of bouncing experienced by drivers and passengers. But the people who rent one of their Jeeps care more about challenging terrain than being comfortable.
"It's almost like a roller coaster," Mikel Welling said.
"It's really a family event," Angela Welling added, noting that customers with young children must bring their own car seats.
A half-day excursion at Appalachian Offroad Adventure lasts two-and-a-half hours and costs $250. A full-day adventure lasts five hours and costs $450. Up to three passengers can ride along in a Jeep at a cost of $30 per person. All drivers must have a valid license and be 21 or older.
"If everyone has a license and is 21 or over, they can all take turns driving," Mikel Welling said.
Appalachian Offroad Adventure's fees also include admission to The Cove Campground, so customers can spend the rest of their day swimming, fishing, hiking, cycling or having a picnic.
"We encourage people to hang out, check out the beach and all the different lakes back here," Mikel Welling said.
Excursions are offered year-round on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but advance reservations are required. To book a Jeep or learn more, visit appalachianoffroadadventure.com.
