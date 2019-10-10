WINCHESTER — A 39-year-old man was taken into custody by city police following an apparent domestic incident at a home in the 500 block of Hollingsworth Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
A relative who was outside of the residence called police shortly before 3:40 p.m. to say that a woman inside the home had been assaulted and was unable to leave the house, according to Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan. When officers arrived on the scene, they tried unsuccessfully to make contact inside the home via phone or at the door. They could see a man inside the residence, who retreated further inside the home.
Just before 4 p.m., officers entered the home and apprehended Marcus Miller, who was wanted out of Florida for failure to appear in court.
Miller did not live at the residence, but he was allowed to have supervised visits with children who live at the home, according to Behan. His address was not immediately available.
The woman inside the home was treated at the scene by medical personnel for injuries that she had sustained, Behan said. Four children were inside the home when the incident occurred. They were unharmed.
The police department’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were in the process of responding to the scene when entry was made inside the home, according to Behan.
Miller is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Fort Collier Road. He is charged with felony counts of abduction and domestic assault.
