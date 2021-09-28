WOODSTOCK — An appeal challenging the name change of Lord Fairfax Community College has been filed in Shenandoah County Circuit Court by its required deadline.
Woodstock Attorney Bradley Pollack filed the three-page appeal on Sept. 22, the last day it was allowed to be filed. Pollack said last month that he planned to file the appeal.
Pollack filed the appeal on behalf of William Holtzman, owner of Holtzman Oil Corp., and three Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors candidates — Gregory Kwiatkowski for District 1, Wade Guinn for District 4, and Randall Hamman for District 5.
The appeal states that the decision by the State Board for Community Colleges didn’t make change the college’s name in compliance with Virginia Code 2.2-4103 of the Virginia Register Act.
Among the code’s stipulations are that regulations must be filed with the Registrar of Regulations and be made available to the public.
“They didn’t do anything required under that code section,” Pollack said in a phone interview.
The appeal seeks to have the state board make the change according to the regulations and also to cover Pollack’s attorney fees.
The state board voted on July 22 to change the name of LFCC to Laurel Ridge Community College. It also voted to change the Chester-based John Tyler Community College to Brightpoint Community College and to add an ampersand to Patrick & Henry Community College in Martinsville.
Two other schools — Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton and Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge — will also be renamed if the state board approves the changes at its fall meetings.
The renaming decisions follow a July 2020 request from the state board asking all 23 Virginia community colleges to consider if their names are appropriate. Many educational institutions across the country have been considering if their names have possible racist ties following protests that erupted after the May 25, 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.
LFCC, which opened in Middletown in 1970, was named for Thomas, 6th Lord Fairfax (1693-1781), a wealthy landowner and slaveholder. The LFCC name change will become effective the 2022-2023 school year.
While Pollack doesn’t agree with the name change, he said the appeal is about making the state board follow the regulations, which allow for public input.
Jeffrey Kraus, spokesperson for the state board, declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.
