BERRYVILLE — The Virginia Court of Appeals has upheld a Clarke County Circuit Court judge's decision to award possession of a Confederate statue in Berryville to the county government.
In an opinion published Tuesday by a three-judge panel in Fredericksburg, the appellate court ruled that Turner Ashby Camp No. 1567 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans has no claim to a statue of a Confederate Civil War soldier that was erected in July 1900 outside the Clarke County Courthouse in Berryville by a group called the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry.
That affirms a pair of decisions handed down on Jan. 19 and April 18, 2022, by Clarke County Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden, who said the Winchester-based Turner Ashby Camp had no claim to the now-defunct association's assets, including the statue and a 25-foot circle of land where the monument stands, and gave possession of the properties to the government of Clarke County.
According to court documents, the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry ceased to exist but 1930 but did not convey its assets to another organization. Since its statue and land were located on county property, the local government has overseen its maintenance for nearly a century.
In October 2021, the Turner Ashby Camp petitioned Clarke County Circuit Court to give it the remaining assets of the long-defunct association, including the statue and circle of land, claiming its organization engaged in activities very similar to those of the former association.
One month later, the government of Clarke County submitted its own court filing to win possession of the statue and land, stating in its petition the county had "continuously, exclusively and openly occupied the circular parcel as a part of the county property." Turner Ashby Camp responded by seeking to intervene in the county case, claiming it had an equivalent claim and both it and the county should be considered for ownership.
Iden said the Turner Ashby Camp's court filing did not "assert a right of ownership to the statue or the circular parcel of real estate," but instead asked to be granted guardianship of the properties. Clarke County, on the other hand, was asking for "adverse possession" of the land and statue, a legal distinction that led Iden to rule the Turner Ashby and county cases were unrelated. As a result, the Turner Ashby Camp was not allowed to be part of the case when the Clarke County petition went to trial in April 2022.
In August, four months after Clarke County was granted possession of the statue and land, Turner Ashby Camp filed an appeal with the Virginia Court of Appeals, claiming it should have been allowed to intervene in the county's petition and have its claim for ownership considered by the circuit court.
On Tuesday, the appellate court ruled that Iden was correct in both rejecting Turner Ashby Camp's request to intervene and giving Clarke County adverse possession of the land and statue. According to the published opinion, the county's claim to the properties was justified because it had acted as the de facto owner and caretaker of the land and statue in the more than 90 years since the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry folded.
Clarke County is currently working with consultants to develop a new way to interpret the courthouse grounds where the Confederate statue stands. A draft plan submitted in November includes new benches and a panel interpreting the monument's history and purpose. It also calls for a new memorial that highlights the county's African-American history.
