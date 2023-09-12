The Virginia Court of Appeals recently affirmed a lower court’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the legality of renaming several community colleges including Lord Fairfax, now called Laurel Ridge Community College.
A panel of three appellate court judges issued the decision in an unpublished opinion dated Sept. 5 affirming the dismissal of the lawsuit by a judge in Shenandoah County Circuit Court in July 2022. Unpublished opinions lack precedential value or significance for the law or legal system, according to the appellate court.
Bradley G. Pollack, a member of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors, represented the Shenandoah County plaintiffs — Wade Guinn, Randall Hamman, founder of Holtzman Oil Corp. William “Bill” Holtzman, and Gregory Kwiatkowski. Hamman and Holtzman later withdrew from the appeal.
The lawsuit sought to reverse the name change of the schools. The plaintiffs argued the State Board of Community Colleges did not follow the proper procedure for the name change. The board, represented by Noelle L. Shaw-Bell, argued that the board’s action did not constitute a regulation as the plaintiffs claimed. Substitute Judge Joanne F. Alper presided over the case in the trial court after all judges in the circuit recused themselves. Alper sided with the defense and dismissed the lawsuit in late July 2022. Pollack appealed his case to the Court of Appeals a month later.
Senior Judge Rosemarie Annunziata and appellate judges Robert J. Humphries and Daniel E. Ortiz heard arguments in the court in Fairfax County. Ortiz wrote the opinion.
Pollack said in an email Tuesday that he probably will petition the appellate court for a rehearing.
In July 2020, the board of the Virginia Community College System asked Virginia’s 23 community colleges to review the “appropriateness” of their school names.
Laurel Ridge Community College, with a campus in Middletown, had been known as Lord Fairfax Community College. The college, which opened in Middletown in 1970, was originally named for Thomas, 6th Lord Fairfax (1693-1781), a wealthy landowner and slaveholder. The name change was made official by college officials in June 2022.
The plaintiffs claim in their lawsuit that the state board had adopted a regulation without proper public notice under the Virginia Register Act and the Virginia Administrative Process Act. The appellants claim the minutes of the state board’s July 2021 meeting, including the July 2020 resolution and the May 2021 Naming Policy, were the “regulation” at issue.
“Notably, the petition failed to allege any facts in support of the appellants’ standing,” the opinion states.
The state board challenged the appellants’ claim and argued that the minutes, resolution and naming policy constituted internal management and not a regulation. The trial court sustained the state board’s challenge and found that the naming policy did not meet the requirements of a regulation. The court dismissed the lawsuit based on sovereign immunity and lack of standing.
The appellate judges affirmed the trial court’s judgment because the appellants failed to allege standing, meaning they didn’t show how they were specifically hurt by the name change, other than they didn’t like it.
“This case is simple,” the opinion states. “Appellants’ notice of appeal and petition for appeal failed to allege standing. And appellants have offered no evidence that would confer standing to sue, beyond mere generalizations as members of the public.”
