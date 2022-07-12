WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man who killed his 11-month-old son in August 2019 has lost his bid for a reduced sentence.
Anthony Alexander Natale, 27, is serving life plus 60 years in Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap, a small town in southwest Virginia near the Kentucky border.
On July 5, the Court of Appeals of Virginia issued an eight-page memorandum opinion that upheld the sentence imposed on Natale by Frederick County Circuit Court Judge William Warner Eldridge IV on July 6, 2021.
"Appellant argues that the trial court abused its discretion by sentencing him significantly above the recommended guidelines range without adequately considering his remorse, acceptance of responsibility and evidence in mitigation," the memorandum states. "Here, the record demonstrates that the court considered the sentencing guidelines, the circumstances of the offenses and appellant’s history and characteristics — including his mental health. After considering all the evidence and explaining its reasoning on the record and in writing, the court sentenced appellant within the statutory ranges set by the General Assembly. ... For the foregoing reasons, we affirm the trial court's judgment."
Natale, who has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, grabbed his 11-month-old son, Anthony Natale Jr., by the neck on the morning of Aug. 2, 2019, and threw him against a wall in the Kassie Lane apartment he shared with the boy's mother, Sierra Nicole Pendleton, and her other son, who is now 7 years old.
The baby died two days later due to blunt force trauma.
Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney Ross Spicer has said Natale and Pendleton lied to police about the 11-month-old boy's injuries by initially claiming the baby had nearly drowned and banged his head in a bathtub.
Pendleton pleaded guilty on Aug. 26 in Frederick County Circuit Court to child abuse, child endangerment and two counts of conspiring to conceal those crimes. She is serving a 20-year sentence in the Fluvanna Women's Correctional Center near Charlottesville.
At Natale's sentencing hearing in July, he apologized for killing his son.
"The picture people have painted of me as a monster is not true," he said. "I want to say to my son, Anthony, I am so sorry and you will always be with me."
"I hear you Mr. Natale, but it's too late," Eldridge replied. "They [the crimes] were horrific."
Eldridge also noted Natale had a history of child abuse, including misdemeanor convictions for beating the older boy in 2018, which indicated the killing of the baby was not a heat-of-the-moment act. The judge said both children had been tortured over time.
Eldridge's comments were reinforced by a 2019 video from Natale's cellphone that showed him roughly swinging and throwing his son in a mock dance while music played in the background. The video also showed him swinging the older boy by the arms as the child screamed in apparent pain. Bruising could be seen around the eyes and on the heads of both children.
Spicer asked Eldridge to exceed the recommended sentencing guidelines for Natale, which called for a minimum prison term of three years, eight months and a maximum term of 16 years, six months. In Virginia, judges have the option of imposing sentences outside of the guidelines.
"This is not a run-of the-mill crime," an emotional Spicer said during last July's sentencing hearing. "It was craven, despicable, subhuman and evil. There is no justice unless the court imposes a life sentence on him."
The Court of Appeals agreed last week, stating in its memorandum that Natale's appeal "is wholly without merit. We affirm the decision of the trial court."
