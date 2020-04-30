Meghan Fisher, of Winchester, and her daughter Lily Rose Fisher, 2, are among The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s biggest fans and on Wednesday they dressed in the festival’s colors of pink and green just to walk around downtown to get some fresh air and reminisce. Fisher won the festival’s Apple Pie Baking Contest at Marker-Miller Orchards in 2016 and had filled out the contest entry form to compete this year before the coronavirus canceled the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.