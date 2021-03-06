WINCHESTER — Volunteers with the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival continue to add events and announce plans for the upcoming festival, which take place April 23 through May 2.
Due to state mandated COVID restrictions, tickets are limited and many events will take place at alternate venues this year.
Ticket holders will be required to follow CDC guidelines and mandates in order to participate.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 N. Cameron St. or by calling 540-662-3863.
Tickets are now on sale for the following events:
Oldies Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance
The festival welcomes back Rick K and the Allnighters to a fun evening of dancing to favorite oldies dance hits. Come dressed in your best outfits from the ‘50s or ‘60s.
Fifty VIP tickets are available and include early (5 p.m.) admission, reserved seating with special table decorations and a 30-minute dance lesson before the takes the stage. Doors open for General Admission ticketholders at 5:45 pm. Ticket Prices: $35, General Admission; $45 VIP.
The Oldies Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance will take place on May 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. at a new location — Millwood Station Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive.
Prayer Lunch
Come join the enthusiastic crowd that gathers to “Bless the Bloom.” The interdenominational event has been a dynamic success with each year welcoming notable guest speakers Linda Davis, Ruth Graham McIntyre, Lisa Welchel, Kirk Cameron, Truitt Cathy, LaDonna Gatlin, Gigi Graham, and Trudy Cathy White.
Reserved seating ticket price is $30 with lunch provided by Jordan Springs Market.
Featured performing guests and this year’s speaker will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Prayer Lunch presented by Knouse Foods, Musselman’s and Lucky Leaf will take place on a new day — April 27 (Tuesday) from noon to 2 p.m. — and at a new location — Tolley Dental Zone at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairgrounds Road, Clear Brook.
Highway Motors International Stag Luncheon
Men from across the area always look forward to the annual Highway Motors International Stag Luncheon. Attendees enjoy food, beer and bourbon bar, music, games and fellowship. The Stag Lunch provides an opportunity for guys to reunite with old friends.
The Stag Luncheon will be at the Winchester Cold Storage at 605 N. Loudoun St. Gates open at 10:45 a.m. for VIP Access and 11:45 a.m. for General Admission. VIP ticket holders enjoy early entrance and exclusive access to the VIP area. They also receive a free T-shirt, cigar, and commemorative can, as well as access to the cornhole tournament and dunk tank with special food and drink. Everyone must be 21 and older. Ticket prices are $35, General Admission and $70, VIP Admission.
Fire Truck Showcase and Rodeo
Get your fill of fire engines — big and small, old and new — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1 in the old Sears parking lot at Apple Blossom Mall.
In addition to seeing hundreds of all types of fire engines, you will get to see the annual Fire Truck Rodeo sponsored by Keplinger Repair. Watch as firefighters drive the huge machines backward and forward through tightly-spaced cones to the tick of a stopwatch.
Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon
The festival is “Back in Bloom” with this event for women only that features the music of Souled Out, a sit-down luncheon from Panera Bread, and an open bar with a variety of draft beers and some selected wines. There will also be a cash bar. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 at the Tolley Dental Zone, Frederick County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $35. Bring a valid ID if you plan to drink.
Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast
The Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast has been a fan favorite since 1966. Adults and children have the opportunity to “make a memory” as they eat and listen to their “heroes” in sports. The breakfast also honors local high school and college athletes chosen to represent their schools.
2021 Sports Breakfast celebrities and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. May 1 at a new location — Tolley Dental Zone at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairgrounds Road, Clear Brook. This is a rain or shine event. Hot breakfast will be provided by Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Ticket pricing: $35, General Admission; $65, VIP Celebrity Photo + Autographed Book + Breakfast + Preferred Seating. Tickets are limited. This event sells out every year so reserve your tickets in advance.
