WINCHESTER — Volunteers with the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival continue to add events to this year’s festival, which will take place from April 23 to May 2.
Due to state mandated COVID restrictions, tickets are limited and many events will take place at alternate venues this year. The festival will follow all Centers for Disease Control guidelines and Gov. Ralph Northam’s latest Executive Orders at all events.
Festival tickets to the following events can now be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 N. Cameron St., Winchester or by calling 540-662-3863.
Virginia Business Systems Apple Blossom Golf Classic
The 25th Annual Virginia Business Systems Apple Blossom Golf Classic will take place April 23 at Rock Harbor Golf Course.
The tournament will be a 24 team, four-player Captain’s Choice format and will include hole-in one, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. Door prizes, green tee, mulligans and range balls included in the ntry fee.
Registration begins at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration fee is $125 per person or $500 per team, which covers golf fees, hospitality and gifts. Register online by April 16 at www.thebloom.com.
Cider Tastings & Orchard Tours
Cider tastings and Orchard Tours will be offered at Winchester Ciderworks, 2504 North Frederick Pike, on April 25. Half-hour walking tours of the orchards will begin at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The event host, Winchester Ciderworks, is a local cidery that specializes in the burgeoning new market for gourmet hard ciders. This event consists of a two-part tour of the orchard and cidery followed by a cider tasting.
During the orchard tour, guides will dispense a wealth of information on the planting and growing of fruit trees, temperature sensitivity for blossoms, spraying and pruning and using the latest “green” methodology to protect the trees and promote tree and fruit growth, when and how to harvest, and much more. Wear appropriate footwear.
Following the tour, participants can go into Winchester Ciderwork’s tasting room to sample the different hard ciders made on the premises.
Food will available for purchase from various vendors and live music will be provided by Davis Bradley.
Stonebrook Club Tennis Tournament
The Stonebrook Club Tennis Tournament is an annual USTA-sanctioned, three-day event. Now in its fifth year, the tournament grows each year, attracting local and out-of-town tennis players and spectators.
The tournament will take place from April 23-25. Entry fees are $45 for singles and $22.50 for doubles. For more information, visit www.thebloom.com
Registered participants receive gift bags filled with tennis-themed items or locally sourced goodies. Trophies are awarded to champions in each division.
The Stonebrook Club of Winchester offers nine courts: four indoor and five outdoor. Two of the outdoor courts are clay-surfaced and lit for evening play.
Barrett Mach
ine Bloomin’ Sunday
The Barrett Machine Bloomin’ Sunday — previously known as Sunday in the Park — will move to a new location this year. The event will be held at the Frederick County Fairgrounds on May 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a fun-filled day of activities for the entire family. Tickets are available online at www.thebloom.com for $10 per person or $5 for children 5 and under.
Bloomin’ Sunday is an annual family-fun extravaganza and includes an Artisan and Craft Show, Midway Games, Live Entertainment, Concessions, Cruise-In Car Show (weather permitting), New Horizons Kids’ Zone, Adventure Show and the Donegal Insurance Group Bluegrass Show.
Pets are not allowed in Bloomin’ Sunday. You may bring one (1) unopened water bottle per person. No outside food; however, if a parent has an infant, snacks are allowed.
The Feltner Group Doors in Bloom Contest
The Feltner Group Doors in Bloom is the perfect way for local residents and businesses to show how much they love the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. The contest, started in 2017, encourages local residents and businesses to decorate their doors with pink and green. Contact Tina Jacobin Stowell at tinajacobin@yahoo.com with questions.
Register your home between April 1 through April 20. There is no entry fee and entries will be judged in two categories: residential and business. Prizes will be awarded in each category. Visit www.thebloom.com to learn more or to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.