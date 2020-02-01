WINCHESTER — Mia Jenelle Dorsett will reign as queen for the 93rd Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Mia, 16, is the youngest daughter of former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett and Janet Dorsett. She is also the younger sister of 2012 Queen Shenandoah LXXXV Jazmyn “Jazz” Dorsett.
The entire Dorsett family, both parents and two sisters, will accompany Mia to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
The announcement of the Queen Shenandoah XCIII-designate was made at noon Friday at the George Washington Hotel by Festival President Barry Carper.
“She was here when her sister was crowned, and she was so excited to be part of it, that she has for a number of years told her family ‘I would love to do what my sister did — I would love to be Queen of the Apple Blossom Festival,’” Carper said. “We sort of had to wait till she got old enough to do that.”
Mia is a junior at Prestonwood Christian Academy high school in Plano, Texas. Although she is part of an athletic family, Mia has found her passion in the arts. Musical theater is her first love, and she plans to focus on theater in college.
She made her stage debut at age 10 and has since been part of more than 18 productions. Carper said Mia has a strong work ethic and strives to always do her best. She has been recognized as a Duke University TIP scholar and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is also an officer on the POM team and a member of the school’s honor choir.
“Mia has a true servant heart and in the midst of all of her preparations for the next level of theater, she finds the time to travel on mission trips,” Carper said. “She has traveled to Chiapas, Mexico, to spend a week at an orphanage, to villages in Sri Lanka and an orphanage in the Dominican Republic to share the Love of Christ. This past summer, she spent eight days traveling with the student ministry group in and around London, England, performing and spreading the gospel.”
The best chances for the public to see the Mia will be at the Queen’s Dinner at 5 p.m. April 30, at her Coronation at 1:30 p.m. May 1 and during the Grand Feature Parade on the afternoon of May 2. Event tickets and parade seating are on sale at thebloom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.