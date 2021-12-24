Five girls have been selected to serve as Little Maids in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCV during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 28 through May 1. They are Caroline Elizabeth Aikens, Charlotte Lynn Clark, Anevia Rae Grant, Jane Kerr Kump and Avalynn Cynthia-Anne Larrick.
Caroline Elizabeth Aikens is the daughter of Bridget and William Aikens of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Giselia and Mario Viegas of Vienna and Elaine and Walter Aikens of Winchester. She is a fourth-grade student at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School. Caroline participates in ballet and tap classes at Vostrikov Academy of Ballet and takes violin lessons at Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy. She also sings in the First Presbyterian Church Children’s Choir. She was cast as Gretl in the 2019 Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre’s “The Sound of Music.” Her father was a Page in the court of Queen Shenandoah LX Candace Leona Savalas. Her grandmother, Elaine, is a past president of the festival, serving in 2009 and 2010. Her mother is a current Vice President of the festival and was the Co-Chair of the Miss Apple Blossom Festival Pageant from 2003 to 2019.
Charlotte Lynn Clark is the daughter of Stephanie and Christopher Clark of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of David Clarke of Clifton Forge, Joyce and George Clark of Covington, and the late Sherry Clark. She is a third-grade student at Middletown Elementary. Charlotte participates on the Shenandoah Tumblers Gymnastics Team and enjoys softball and dance. She spends her time with friends and family and is a member of the Abundant Life Church.
Anevia Rae Grant is the daughter of Alexa Jordan and Leonard Grant Jr. of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Chuck Jordan, Kim and Ron Jordan, and Virginia and Leonard Grant Sr., all of Winchester. She is the great-granddaughter of Virginia Newton of Arlington, Virginia, and Barbara and Thomas Grant of Boyce. She is a fifth-grade student at Daniel Morgan Intermediate School. Anevia learned how to make masks and baby dolls during COVID. She is active in the community through volunteering with CCAP, the SPCA, ringing bells for the Salvation Army, Kiwanis Pancake Day, and has helped with service projects for both the Builders Club and Key Club.
Jane Kerr Kump is the daughter of Amy and Cyrus Kump of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Gayle and John Goodloe of Winchester and Susan and Cyrus Kump of Elkins, West Virginia. She is a third-grade student at Frederick Douglas Elementary School in the dual language program. Jane participates in ballet at Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy, Blue Ridge United soccer, flag football and basketball. She is a member of First Presbyterian Church. Her mother was a Little Maid in the court of Queen Shenandoah LVI Dana Lee Connors and a Maid of Honor in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXVIII Jaime Nicole Dudney.
Avalynn Cynthia-Anne Larrick is the daughter of Lacey and Jason Larrick of Middletown. She is the granddaughter of Karen and Randy Perry of Stephens City, Teri and Davy Polk, Maren Konrady, and Donald Larrick, all of Middletown, and the late Cynthia Perry. She is a fourth-grade student at Middletown Elementary. Avalynn participates in Middletown Elementary’s chorus. She enjoys playing outside, drawing and playing video games. Her mother was a Little Maid in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXXI Jennifer Wickliffe Robb.
The Little Maids will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of Queen Shenandoah XCV at John Handley High School and will ride on the Queen’s float in the Grand Feature Parade.
