Six girls have been selected to serve as Little Maids in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCVI during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, set for April 28 through May 7. They are Anne Walker Cesnik, Adelaide “Addie” Patricia Ford, Jaliyah Lyric Grant, Abigail “Abby” Lynn Myers, Avery Elizabeth Nichols and Regan Elise Wadsworth.
• Anne Walker Cesnik is the daughter of Trice and Jeff Cesnik of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Gloria Flanders of Stephens City and the late Betty Riordan, Ed Riordan, and Tom Cesnik. She is a fifth-grade student at Powhatan School. Anne is a member of the Powhatan Student Council. She participates in gymnastics and attends First Presbyterian Church of Winchester.
• Adelaide “Addie” Patricia Ford is the daughter of Meghan and Benjamin Ford of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Mary and Douglas Godfrey of Dunmore, Pennsylvania, and Carol and James Ford of Winchester. She is a fourth-grade student at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School (VACDES). Addie is involved in the fourth-grade ACE program at VACDES and Girls on the Run. She is a Junior Girl Scout and loves reading, music and crafting.
• Jaliyah Lyric Grant is the daughter of Alexa Jordan and Leonard Grant Jr. of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Kim and Ron Jordan of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Chuck Jordan of Falling Water, West Virginia, Virginia and Leonard Grant Sr. of Winchester. She is a fifth-grade student at Potomack Intermediate School. Jaliyah is a member of a math and science club. She loves to read and play the drums. She has been active in the community through several service projects over the years and is currently making blanket and book pillows for hospitals.
• Abigail “Abby” Lynn Myers is the daughter of Michelle and James Myers of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of John Knestrick and Faye Pyne Myers, both of Winchester, and the late Cheryl Knestrick and James E. “Jim” Myers. She is a fourth-grade student at Gainesboro Elementary School. Abby was the Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue’s 2020 Tiny Miss. She is a member of the Shenandoah Tumblers Gymnastics Club and a Winchester-Frederick County Youth Football League (WFYFL) Cowboys Cheerleader, where her squad earned first place at the 2022 WFYFL Cheer competition.
• Avery Elizabeth Nichols is the daughter of Cassey and Jeremy Nichols of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Brooke and Randy Moulton and Dale and Gary Nichols, all of Winchester. She is a fourth-grade student at Sacred Heart Academy. Avery participates in dance at Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy and plays Blue Ridge Youth Soccer Association (BRYSA) soccer. She loves singing, dancing, acting and art. She attends Grace Lutheran Church. Her mother was a Princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXXIV, Tyne Vance.
• Regan Elise Wadsworth is the daughter of Ann and Anthony Wadsworth of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Andrea and Douglass Koenker and Ann and Lawrence Wadsworth, all of Winchester. She is a third-grade student at The Independent School of Winchester. She plays volleyball with the GO Volley Volleyball Club and Frederick County Hornets, tennis with the Winchester Country Club and basketball with Winchester Parks and Recreation. She sang and acted in her school production of North Pole’s Got Talent.
The Little Maids will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of Queen Shenandoah XCVI at John Handley High School on May 5 and will ride on the Queen’s float in the Grand Feature Parade on May 6.
