Four young women from the Winchester area have been selected to serve as Maids in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCVI during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, which will be April 28 through May 7. The Maids are Mattie Gray Davis, Katherine Ann Martin, Emilie Elizabeth Pifer and Margaret Anne Utz.
Mattie Davis is the daughter Mitzie and Bryce Davis of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Ellen and Rodney Cowley of Winchester and the late Lela Davis and Boyd Davis. Mattie is a sophomore at The University of Georgia majoring in finance. She is a Presidential Scholar as well as an intern at Brown & McCook, a tax, accounting, and consulting firm. Mattie is a member of the Atlas Business Society, the Women in Finance organization, and the Delta Zeta sorority. She holds an executive board position as Recruitment Chair on the UGA Powerlifting club team. Mattie is a 2021 graduate of John Handley High School.
Katherine Martin is the daughter of Kimberly and Christopher Martin of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Douglas Pollock of Gig Harbor, WA, Linda and William Martin of Winchester, and the late Carol Pollock. Katherine is a junior at Christopher Newport University majoring in political science. She is a member of Gamma Phi Beta where she serves as the administrative Vice President. Katherine is a 2020 graduate of John Handley High School. While in high school, she was a member of the National Honor Society and an intern for Delegate Christopher Collins.
Emilie Pifer is the daughter of Kim and William Pifer of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Toni Sloan, Alexandra and William Armstrong, and Dorothy Pifer, all of Winchester, and the late Lamar Sloan and William Pifer. Emilie attends James Madison University majoring in health sciences, with a focus on pharmacy. She is a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity and on the Dean’s List. Emilie is a 2021 graduate of John Handley High School. She was a three-year varsity Volleyball letter recipient serving as captain her junior and senior years, a member of the National Honor Society, and a Handley Scholar. Emilie’s mother, Kim Pifer, was a Maid of Honor in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXII, Emily Sikking. Her maternal grandfather, William Armstrong, was a Festival President from 2007 and 2008.
Margaret Utz is the daughter of Anne Marie and Christopher Utz of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Frances and James Lowe and Barbara Utz, all of Winchester, and the late Donald Utz. Margaret is a sophomore at Virginia Commonwealth University majoring in business with a concentration in marketing. She is a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity. Margaret graduated from James Wood High School in 2021. She was a member of DECA, the Volleyball team and the Tennis team. Additionally, she is a volunteer with the SPCA and Froggy’s Closet.
The Maids will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of Queen Shenandoah XCVI at John Handley High School and will ride on the Queen’s float in the Grand Feature Parade.
